মঙ্গলবার , ২ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'A conversation with…': Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture for Team India superfan after T20 World Cup title triumph

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২, ২০২৪ ৭:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma‘s Team India clinched a heart-stopping, epic thriller against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday to lift their second title in the shortest format.
The win ended India’s over-a-decade long search for an ICC title.
After the win, the team, amid celebrations, bowed down to the fans for their unwavering support.Selfies and autographs were the norm at the Kensington Oval after India’s title triumph.
Skipper Rohit, the following day, went a step further, as he clicked photographs with Team’s superfan Sudhir.
The heart-warming gesture from Rohit was even lauded by the fans on the social media.

The victorious Indian cricket team currently remains stranded in Barbados after a Category 4 hurricane hit the Caribbean islands in the wee hours of Monday
The hurricane delayed the team’s departure back home.
Rohit and Co. have stayed put in a five-star hotel since its triumph over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday.
As per the forecast, life-threatening winds and storms lashed Barbados and nearby islands on Monday.
The country, with a population of close to three lakh, has been in a lockdown since Sunday evening.
The team is expected to leave Barbados on Tuesday night.





