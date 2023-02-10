শুক্রবার , ১০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৭শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘A dream come true’: KS Bharat feeling blessed to represent India | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: KS Bharat became 305th player to represent Test cricket for India and the young wicket-keeper batter shared his emotions, after the end of first day’s play of the first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Thursday, saying it’s a dream come true moment.
Bharat tweeted to emote his feelings after an action-packed Day 1: “A dream come true. Feeling very blessed to wear the baggy blue and represent India #305.”

Bharat’s Test career had an impressive start as he came into the thick of the action right away after Australia opted to bat.
Bowling his first over of the match paceman Mohammed Siraj came up with an outswinger to Aussie opener Usman Khawaja and hit his pad straightaway, a loud lbw appeal followed, but umpire Nitin Menon didn’t look convinced. Siraj looked confident.
But it’s the wicket-keeper’s inputs that mattered the most in a DRS call and Rohit Sharma wanted to consult debutant Bharat. The India captain ran towards 29-year-old ‘keeper and asked for final confirmation and confident Bharat didn’t take much time and asked Rohit to go upstairs.
Rohit, with just one second left on the clock, signaled towards the umpire. The ball tracker showed three reds.
Skipper Rohit and his team roared in jubilation. Rohit patted Bharat on his back. Virat Kohli too came forward and high-fived Bharat.
Bharat has played 86 first-class matches for Andhra Pradesh so far, scoring 4707 runs at an average of 37.95, including 9 centuries and 27 fifties. He also has 296 catches and 35 stumpings under his belt.





