A look at the narrowest wins by runs in Test cricket | Cricket News

New Zealand ‘s thrilling one-run win over England in the 2nd Test at Wellington is only the third instance in the history of Test cricket that a team has edged its opponent by just one run to emerge victorious.Here’s the list of teams that have won a Test match by five runs or less:1. New Zealand defeated England by one run in Wellington in February 20232. West Indies defeated Australia by one run in Adelaide in January 19933. England defeated Australia by two runs in Birmingham in August 20054. Australia defeated England by three runs in Manchester in July 1902

5. England defeated Australia by three runs in Melbourne in December 1982

6. New Zealand defeated Pakistan by four runs in Abu Dhabi in November 2018

7. South Africa defeated Australia by five runs in Sydney in January 1994

