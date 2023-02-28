মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

A look at the narrowest wins by runs in Test cricket | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৩ ১২:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1677564818 photo



msid 98292001,imgsize 74776

New Zealand‘s thrilling one-run win over England in the 2nd Test at Wellington is only the third instance in the history of Test cricket that a team has edged its opponent by just one run to emerge victorious.
Here’s the list of teams that have won a Test match by five runs or less:
1. New Zealand defeated England by one run in Wellington in February 2023
2. West Indies defeated Australia by one run in Adelaide in January 1993
3. England defeated Australia by two runs in Birmingham in August 2005
4. Australia defeated England by three runs in Manchester in July 1902

5. England defeated Australia by three runs in Melbourne in December 1982
6. New Zealand defeated Pakistan by four runs in Abu Dhabi in November 2018
7. South Africa defeated Australia by five runs in Sydney in January 1994
(With agency inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20230228 WA0017
র‍্যাবের হাতে গ্রেফতার কয়রার চেয়ারম্যান বাহারুলের ভাগ্নে গং
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm britter baire
চট্টগ্রামে সন্ধ্যায় শিল্পকলার মঞ্চে ‘বৃত্তের বাইরে’
বাংলাদেশ
1677564818 photo
A look at the narrowest wins by runs in Test cricket | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
rasgulla
Rasgulla || Interesting Fact: রসগোল্লাকে ইংরেজিতে কী বলে? আজব প্রশ্নে হোঁচট খেয়েছেন ৯৯% মানুষই! আপনি জানেন তো?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
kendall jenner for simon porte jacquemus

Kendall Jenner Bears it All, Wears Just a Pink Handbag For Latest Photoshoot

 6715572 dse

দেড় মাসের মধ্যে সর্বনিম্ন লেনদেন ডিএসইতে

 3 44

সরকারি সিকিউরিটিজ ট্রেডিং বিষয়ে সচেতনতামূলক কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠান – Corporate Sangbad

 Board Meeting

চলতি সপ্তাহে আট কোম্পানির বোর্ড সভা – Corporate Sangbad

 admiral ramdas bharat jodo

Ex-Navy Chief Admiral Ramdas Joins Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

 received 654771799550007

অধিকার প্রতিষ্ঠায় জনগনের ঐক্য দরকার : জেবেল গানি

 1650746619 photo

South Africa confirm T20 tour of India | Cricket News

 wm information minister

পদ্মা সেতু উদ্বোধন বানচালের ষড়যন্ত্র রুখতে সতর্ক থাকার আহ্বান

 wm tiner tloyar oka k

উৎপল দত্তের ‘টিনের তলোয়ার’ মঞ্চস্থ হবে নজরুল বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে

 whatsapp1

মেসেজে সহজে দেওয়া যাবে প্রতিক্রিয়া, দেখে নিন, একগুচ্ছ নতুন ফিচার আনছে হোয়াটস অ্যাপ