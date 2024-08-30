শুক্রবার , ৩০ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘A splendid achievement’: PM Narendra Modi hails Manish Narwal for winning silver at Paris Paralympics | Paris Paralympics News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৩০, ২০২৪ ৯:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
‘A splendid achievement’: PM Narendra Modi hails Manish Narwal for winning silver at Paris Paralympics | Paris Paralympics News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Indian para shooter Manish Narwal for winning the silver medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.
Manish scored 234.9 points in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. Despite an initial setback, where he dropped to sixth place, Narwal persevered and finished second.
Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi congratulated Manish for his silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event.

In the same event, South Korea’s Jeongdu Jo secured the gold medal with 237.4 points, while Chao Yang of China claimed the bronze with 214.3 points.
Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics, and shooter Mona Agarwal took bronze in the same event. Additionally, para sprinter Preethi Pal achieved a bronze medal in the Women’s T35 100m race.
India started the Paris Paralympics impressively, securing two medals in the women’s 10m air rifle event. From the beginning of the final, Indian shooters were prominent in the top three positions, contending for gold. Avani Lekhara ultimately secured the top position.
This year, India has sent its largest-ever Paralympics contingent, consisting of 84 athletes competing across 12 sports.
During the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, India experienced its most successful outing, winning a total of 19 medals, which included five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Samantha Demands Telangana Govt to Publish Hema Committee-Style Report: ‘We, The Women of Telugu…’
Samantha Demands Telangana Govt to Publish Hema Committee-Style Report: ‘We, The Women of Telugu…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘A splendid achievement’: PM Narendra Modi hails Manish Narwal for winning silver at Paris Paralympics | Paris Paralympics News
‘A splendid achievement’: PM Narendra Modi hails Manish Narwal for winning silver at Paris Paralympics | Paris Paralympics News
খেলাধুলা
Fakir Noore Shah Youngest Musician Of Bangladesh
Fakir Noore Shah Youngest Musician Of Bangladesh
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বন্যার্তদের সহায়তায় সিএসইর চেক হস্তান্তর – Corporate Sangbad
বন্যার্তদের সহায়তায় সিএসইর চেক হস্তান্তর – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
দেশ ভয়াবহ সংকটের দিকে ধাবিত হচ্ছে : মোস্তফা ভুইয়া

দেশ ভয়াবহ সংকটের দিকে ধাবিত হচ্ছে : মোস্তফা ভুইয়া

 Bizzare Food: মুরগির ঠ্যাঁং তো অনেক খেলেন, নিতম্বও নাকি দারুণ টেস্ট, দুনিয়ার আজব ৭ খাবার

Bizzare Food: মুরগির ঠ্যাঁং তো অনেক খেলেন, নিতম্বও নাকি দারুণ টেস্ট, দুনিয়ার আজব ৭ খাবার

 যে ২ কারণে পেছাল চট্টগ্রাম

যে ২ কারণে পেছাল চট্টগ্রাম

 মৃত্যুর আগে এই চারটি বিষয়ই তোলপাড় করে জীবনকে ৷ জীবনের প্রতিটি ক্ষেত্রেই নতুন করে ভাবনা চিন্তা করে থাকেন ৷ Before Death people thinks these point which need to be cleared.মৃত্যুর আগে এই তিনটি ভাবনাচিন্তা মানুষের মনকে কুরে কুরে খায়, মৃত্যুর আগের এই অনুশোচনা জীবনকে নতুন করে ভাবতে সাহায্য করে, মৃত্যুর আগের এই ঘটনা মানুষের মনকে নাড়িয়ে দেয়, এই চারটি ভাবনা চিন্তার সঙ্গে আফসোস নিয়েই মানুষকে চলে যেতে হয়, মৃত্যুর যন্ত্রণা, আফসোস, দুশ্চিন্তা আরও কাঁটা করে দেয় মানুষকে, মৃত্যুর আগের বিষয়ে মানুষকে শীর্ণ করে দেয় ৷ – News18 Bangla

মৃত্যুর আগে এই চারটি বিষয়ই তোলপাড় করে জীবনকে ৷ জীবনের প্রতিটি ক্ষেত্রেই নতুন করে ভাবনা চিন্তা করে থাকেন ৷ Before Death people thinks these point which need to be cleared.মৃত্যুর আগে এই তিনটি ভাবনাচিন্তা মানুষের মনকে কুরে কুরে খায়, মৃত্যুর আগের এই অনুশোচনা জীবনকে নতুন করে ভাবতে সাহায্য করে, মৃত্যুর আগের এই ঘটনা মানুষের মনকে নাড়িয়ে দেয়, এই চারটি ভাবনা চিন্তার সঙ্গে আফসোস নিয়েই মানুষকে চলে যেতে হয়, মৃত্যুর যন্ত্রণা, আফসোস, দুশ্চিন্তা আরও কাঁটা করে দেয় মানুষকে, মৃত্যুর আগের বিষয়ে মানুষকে শীর্ণ করে দেয় ৷ – News18 Bangla

 ‘Could Get Used To This’

‘Could Get Used To This’

 শেখ হাসিনাকে জাপানে লাল গালিচা সংবর্ধনা

শেখ হাসিনাকে জাপানে লাল গালিচা সংবর্ধনা

 টাঙ্গাইলে শেখ কামালের জন্মবার্ষিকীতে নানা কর্মসূচি পালিত

টাঙ্গাইলে শেখ কামালের জন্মবার্ষিকীতে নানা কর্মসূচি পালিত

 ফনিক্স ইন্স্যুরেন্স নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে – Corporate Sangbad

ফনিক্স ইন্স্যুরেন্স নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে – Corporate Sangbad

 Netherlands beat Oman to keep World Cup hopes alive

Netherlands beat Oman to keep World Cup hopes alive

 লেভেল প্লেয়িং ফিল্ড নিশ্চিতের পর ভোট হওয়া উচিত: ড. কামাল

লেভেল প্লেয়িং ফিল্ড নিশ্চিতের পর ভোট হওয়া উচিত: ড. কামাল