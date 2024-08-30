‘A splendid achievement’: PM Narendra Modi hails Manish Narwal for winning silver at Paris Paralympics | Paris Paralympics News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Indian para shooter Manish Narwal for winning the silver medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics .Manish scored 234.9 points in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. Despite an initial setback, where he dropped to sixth place, Narwal persevered and finished second.Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi congratulated Manish for his silver medal in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event.

In the same event, South Korea’s Jeongdu Jo secured the gold medal with 237.4 points, while Chao Yang of China claimed the bronze with 214.3 points.

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara won the gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics, and shooter Mona Agarwal took bronze in the same event. Additionally, para sprinter Preethi Pal achieved a bronze medal in the Women’s T35 100m race.

India started the Paris Paralympics impressively, securing two medals in the women’s 10m air rifle event. From the beginning of the final, Indian shooters were prominent in the top three positions, contending for gold. Avani Lekhara ultimately secured the top position.

This year, India has sent its largest-ever Paralympics contingent, consisting of 84 athletes competing across 12 sports.

During the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, India experienced its most successful outing, winning a total of 19 medals, which included five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.