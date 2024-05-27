‘A team that deserved to win’: LSG skipper KL Rahul hails KKR for winning IPL 2024 title | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured an 8-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) 2024 final, Lucknow Super Giants ( LSG ) captain KL Rahul acknowledged KKR ‘s deserving win.He posted a picture of the Kolkata-based team celebrating their third IPL title on his Instagram story, praising their consistent performance throughout the season.

“A team that was consistent throughout the competition. A team that played an exciting brand of cricket. A team that deserved to win this season. Many congratulations Kolkata Knight Riders,” KL Rahul wrote on Instagram.

KKR batsman Nitish Rana also took to social media, reflecting on his seven-year journey with the franchise. He expressed his love for the team and the personal growth he experienced during his time with KKR.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride for me for the past 7 years with @KKRiders I’ve loved every single bit of it. In those seven years I never lost as a player. I have learned and I’ve grown in ways I have never imagined,” Rana wrote on X.

He further emphasized his desire to win the trophy as a player, stating, “This is what I wanted as a player this is why I love this franchise.”

In the final match, SRH won the toss and chose to bat first. KKR’s bowling attack, led by the expensive acquisition Mitchell Starc, consistently took wickets, restricting SRH to a modest total. Only captain Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls) managed to reach the 20-run mark, as SRH was dismissed for 113 in 18.3 overs. Andre Russell (3/19), Starc (2/14), and Harshit Rana (2/24) were the standout bowlers for KKR.

KKR chased down the target of 114 runs in just 10.3 overs, losing only two wickets. Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls) played crucial roles in KKR’s triumphant victory in the tournament’s final match.

