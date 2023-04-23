A win certainly changes the environment in the team: Axar Patel | Cricket News

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER
NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals had to wait for six matches to open their account in the IPL 2023 but one victory is enough to boost the morale of the team, feels vice-captain Axar Patel.
Delhi survived anxious moments in their 128-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday but Axar held his nerves to seal the deal with a handy knock of 19 from 22 balls.
“A win certainly changes the environment in the team. A few doubts creep in when you’re not able to cross the line. Our win in the last match will help us build confidence. We will try to keep winning games.”
Reflecting on that match, Axar stated that Delhi would try to play near-perfect matches in the coming time, starting from Monday’s clash against IPL 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
“The wicket was a bit tricky and they bowled quite well. Therefore, I wanted to take the game as deep as possible. There’s always room for improvement and we’ll definitely try to play a near-perfect game in our upcoming matches. If we can do that then that’ll be a big confidence booster as well,” he was quoted as saying in a release from the franchise.
Axar reckons Hyderabad’s fast-bowling unit will challenge Delhi’s batters and hopes for the pitch to be a good one for the batters. Batting first, teams have won twice out of three games at this venue in IPL 2023.
“The wicket in Hyderabad is good for batting. The pitch will help our batters as we have been playing on slow wickets in our last few games. The ball comes onto the bat nicely in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fast bowling unit will pose a challenge to us, but we’ll plan properly to take on the challenge,” he added.
Axar signed off by saying the victory for Delhi coming after five consecutive losses does lead to some positivity in the team atmosphere, though they are still at bottom of the points table.
(With IANS Inputs)
