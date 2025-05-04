Adam Gilchrist on MS Dhoni’s captaincy: ‘Whether the brain is still ticking for him as astutely…’ | Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist has questioned MS Dhoni’s tactical decisions and batting performance following Chennai Super Kings’ two-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The loss marked RCB’s first-ever double victory over CSK in a single IPL season, further extending the five-time champions’ poor run in IPL 2025.

Gilchrist specifically criticised Dhoni’s decision to use Khaleel Ahmed in the 19th over instead of Anshul Kamhoj or Ravindra Jadeja. Khaleel, who had already conceded 32 runs in his first two powerplay overs, was hit for 33 runs by Romario Shepherd in the penultimate over.

“Tactically, I don’t know if a huge difference could have been made. Given going back to Khaleel was risky at the back end because he had gone for somewhat 32 runs in the first two overs. Maybe he could have gone to Kambhoj. Given where Noor finished, Jadeja with an extra over of spin is what he could have gone with. It’s such a mixed bag. They also bowled 45 dot balls,” Gilchrist said.

What went wrong with CSK in IPL 2025

The former Australian wicketkeeper-batter questioned whether Dhoni’s tactical acumen remains sharp as retirement approaches.

“MS…he is never animated or shows any visible signs that he is upset. I just wonder if the energy is still being generated for him internally. Whether the brain is still ticking for him as astutely as it always has, as he edges closer and closer to the end. Be it this year or next year, whatever it is. I don’t want to critique his leadership harshly because I feel he has been let down by some bad bowling,” Gilchrist added.

Gilchrist also commented on Dhoni’s batting abilities at age 43, particularly his dismissal against Yash Dayal.

“Even MS, just a sign of where he is at. Just to miss that one…effectively it was a full toss. He never used to miss those…used to just pick them up,” Gilchrist observed.

South African cricket legend Shaun Pollock interjected during the discussion, noting that Dhoni would typically play such deliveries with his signature helicopter shot.

“It’s symbolic of where the team is at and certain players are and what they need to do to rebuild it,” Gilchrist concluded.

Chennai Super Kings, eliminated from playoff contention, will face Kolkata Knight Riders on May 7 at Eden Gardens. Their final home game of the season will be against Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk on May 12.