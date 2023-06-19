Afghanistan call up 5 uncapped players for Bangladesh ODIs | Cricket News

সোমবার , ১৯ জুন ২০২৩ | ৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Afghanistan call up 5 uncapped players for Bangladesh ODIs

1687164233 photo


NEW DELHI: Afghanistan have announced their extended 19-member squad for the upcoming three-match one-day international series against Bangladesh next month, including some uncapped players in their lineup.
Among the newcomers are fast bowlers Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand, who will make their debut in the ODI format. Additionally, three other uncapped players, namely Izharulhaq Naveed, fast bowling all-rounder Abdul Rahman, and left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, have also secured spots in the squad.
The team will travel to Chittagong to play the ODIs on July 5, 8, and 11.
Izharulhaq was part of the Afghanistan Test squad that recently faced a heavy defeat against Bangladesh but did not get the opportunity to play. Rahman, on the other hand, featured in Afghanistan’s recent ODI tour to Sri Lanka, while Akbar earned his place in the squad after being a reserve player during the Sri Lanka tour.
Another notable inclusion in the squad is left-arm pacer Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, who last played an ODI game during the 2019 World Cup. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan and left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, who were rested for the Test series, have regained sufficient fitness and have been included in the ODI squad.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board’s national selection committee has confirmed that these players will participate in the upcoming ODI matches as well as the World Cup in India.
“We have selected the best available players for our future programs, including the Bangladesh ODIs next month,” chief selector Asadullah Khan said in a statement.
“We have strategic plans in place to prepare our team for the upcoming mega events in the next three to four months,” he said.
“Therefore, we have chosen a specific number of players alongside backup reserves who will be utilised during this period.”
Afghanistan will also play two Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh after the ODI series.

Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Riaz Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah Kamal, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Izharulhaq Naveed, Abdul Rahman, Wafadar Momand, Saleem Safi and Sayed Ahmad Shirzad.
