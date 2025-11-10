সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:০৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Dharmendra Health Update: After Hema Malini, Sunny Deol Also Reaches Hospital With Sons | Bollywood News তীব্র সংকটে তেহরান, দুই সপ্তাহের মধ্যে শুকিয়ে যাবে সুপেয় পানি After being awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final, Richa Ghosh to get stadium named after her | Cricket News This Low-Budget Movie Has Become 4th Most Successful Film Of 2025 | Bollywood News Making of India’s 91st GM Raahul VS: Battling financial troubles, ‘negative emotions’, before doing a Divya Deshmukh | Exclusive | Chess News ইসির সিদ্ধান্ত ‘অবৈধ’ ঘোষণা, বাগেরহাটে ৪টি সংসদীয় আসন বহাল: হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad পিরোজপুর সরকারি মহিলা কলেজে নবীনবরণ ও প্রকাশনা উৎসব ১৩ নভেম্বর বাংলাদেশ সাবমেরিন ক্যাবলসের পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad ‘Defamatory Portrayal, Faced Mockery’: Sameer Wankhede To Delhi HC On ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ | India News New Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium to be dismantled: What is next for iconic JLN Stadium? All you need to know | More sports News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

After being awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final, Richa Ghosh to get stadium named after her | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
After being awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final, Richa Ghosh to get stadium named after her | Cricket News


West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee felicitates Indian women cricket team player Richa Ghosh, who is from West Bengal, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Siliguri will get a cricket stadium named after Richa Ghosh, the cricketer who was part of India’s recent women’s World Cup win. The state government will build the facility and name it Richa Cricket Stadium.Siliguri in north Bengal is Ghosh’s hometown. The 22-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was part of India’s women’s World Cup win.“The ‘Richa Cricket Stadium’ will be built on a 27-acre plot at the Chandmani Tea Estate. This is a way to honour Richa, one of Bengal’s shining sports talents, and also encourage more young cricketers from north Bengal,” Banerjee told reporters in Siliguri.“The project will soon be undertaken by the state government,” she said, as quoted by news agency PTI.On Saturday, Ghosh received the ‘Banga Bhushan’ award, was appointed deputy superintendent of Police (DSP), and received a gold chain from the state government.Earlier, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) felicitated her for her role in India’s first ICC Women’s World Cup title.Banerjee and CAB president Sourav Ganguly attended the event at Eden Gardens. The event also noted that Ghosh tied with Deandra Dottin of West Indies for the most sixes in a single edition of a Women’s World Cup (12 sixes).Ghosh received prize money of Rs 34 lakh and a golden bat from Ganguly. Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami was also present.In the World Cup, Ghosh scored 235 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.16 and a strike rate of more than 133. Her highest score was 94 against South Africa.In the semifinal against Australia, she scored 26 runs off 16 balls with two fours and two sixes, helping India chase 339 — the highest chase in Women’s ODIs and the highest chase in any Cricket World Cup knockout match.In the final, she scored 34 off 24 balls with three fours and two sixes, taking India to 298/7, which turned out to be enough to win.Across 51 ODIs and 49 innings for India, Ghosh has scored 1,145 runs at an average of 29.35 and a strike rate of more than 103. She has seven fifties and a highest score of 96.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Making of India’s 91st GM Raahul VS: Battling financial troubles, ‘negative emotions’, before doing a Divya Deshmukh | Exclusive | Chess News

Making of India’s 91st GM Raahul VS: Battling financial troubles, ‘negative emotions’, before doing a Divya Deshmukh | Exclusive | Chess News

New Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium to be dismantled: What is next for iconic JLN Stadium? All you need to know | More sports News

New Delhi’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium to be dismantled: What is next for iconic JLN Stadium? All you need to know | More sports News

‘Sir, I can do it. Are you ready?’ The coaches who made Jemimahs and Kaurs – architects of India’s World Cup win | Cricket News

‘Sir, I can do it. Are you ready?’ The coaches who made Jemimahs and Kaurs – architects of India’s World Cup win | Cricket News

Pakistan hockey in turmoil! Head coach refuses to travel for Bangladesh tour over selection row | Hockey News

Pakistan hockey in turmoil! Head coach refuses to travel for Bangladesh tour over selection row | Hockey News

Who after Sanju Samson? Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal front runners for Rajasthan Royals’ captaincy | Cricket News

Who after Sanju Samson? Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal front runners for Rajasthan Royals’ captaincy | Cricket News

‘MS Dhoni might leave mid-season if Sanju Samson joins CSK’: Ex-India cricketer drops bombshell | Cricket News

‘MS Dhoni might leave mid-season if Sanju Samson joins CSK’: Ex-India cricketer drops bombshell | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST