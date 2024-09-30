সোমবার , ৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৫ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

After fastest fifty, India smash fastest team hundred in Test cricket history | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৩০, ২০২৪ ৩:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
After fastest fifty, India smash fastest team hundred in Test cricket history | Cricket News


Yashasvi Jaiswal during his knock against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. (Photo by Money Sharma/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: After hitting the fastest team fifty, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal helped India achieve another record on Day 4 in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Monday.
Captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed soon after India registered the first instance of a team scoring 50 runs inside the first three overs in a Test match.
Rohit hit 3 sixes and a four in his 11-ball 23 before falling to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
But his captain’s dismissal didn’t deter Yashasvi Jaiswal one bit as he continued his blazing knock against Bangladesh, now in the company of Shubman Gill.
Jaiswal got to his fifty off just 31 balls equalling the record of Shardul Thakur for the third fastest fifty for India in Test cricket.
Jaiswal continued his onslaught even after getting to his landmark hitting sixes at will as India became the first team to hit 90 sixes in a calendar year in Test cricket.
With Gill also off to a rampaging start, Jaiswal hit Hasan Mahmud for a four on the first ball of the 10th over as India registered the fastest team hundred in Test cricket history in just 10.1 overs bettering their own record they had achieved in 12.2 overs against West Indies at Port of Spain in 2023.
Jaiswal’s blitzkrieg knock came to an end when he was clean bowled by Hasan Mahmud after a 51-ball 72-run knock that was studded with 2 sixes and 12 fours.
Having lost two days to rain, India are eyeing a shot at the World Test Championship final, chasing valuable points and hence a result in their favour would do them a world of good.





