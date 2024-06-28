Ahead of final day as Team India head coach, Rahul Dravid says I’ve really… | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: “Fondest memories will be the connections I have build,” said outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid as he and his boys gear up for the T20 World Cup finale against South Africa in Kensington Oval on Saturday.The incumbent coach Dravid, who was a crestfallen man in the Caribbean back in the 2007 ODI World Cup as India captain after the team’s early exit, is now on the cusp of a remarkable farewell as coach.Dravid took over the team from Ravi Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup and was on the road with the team for almost three years.In a promo video shared by the BCCI ahead of Dravid’s final game in charge, the 51-year-old said that coaching the Indian team was a great learning experience for him and his family.Dravid also hailed the professionalism in the team in victories and defeats throughout his tenure.

Before the ongoing T20 World Cup, Dravid oversaw runs to the ICC finals of both the World Test Championship and their home 50-over World Cup last year, but they came up short against Australia each time.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma said that he had unsuccessfully tried to get Dravid to stay on as coach. Rohit labeled Dravid as “a big role model.”

“I’ve enjoyed every bit of it, working with him,” Rohit, who has played under and with Dravid for India, Rohit said.

He added: “I tried convincing him to stay, but obviously there are a lot of things that he needs to look after as well.

“I’ve personally enjoyed my time with him. I’m sure the rest of the guys will say the same. It’s been great working with him.”