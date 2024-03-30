শনিবার , ৩০ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১৬ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two women players in Goa | Football News

NEW DELHI: Goa police arrested Deepak Sharma, a member of the All India Football Federation executive committee, on Saturday following allegations of physically assaulting two women players, an official said.
Two footballers from Khad FC, based in Himachal Pradesh and participating in the Indian Women’s Football League (IWL) second division, accused Sharma, who is the club’s owner, of forcefully entering their room and assaulting them on the night of March 28th.
AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, using force against women, among others,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandesh Chodankar told PTI.
“He will remain in custody for the night and will be produced in court on Sunday for remand,” said Mapusa police station inspector Shitakant Naik.
Meanwhile, GFA President Caetano Fernandes told PTI the association helped the victims file the complaint at Mapusa police station. Sharma is also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association.
(With PTI inputs)





