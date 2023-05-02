Amit Mishra overtakes Lasith Malinga to become third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history | Cricket News

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

NEW DELHI: Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra overtook Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga to become the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ) on Monday.The 40-year-old attained this feat during his side Lucknow Super Giants ‘ IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow.Mishra, who was levelled with Lasith Malinga’s 170 wickets before the match, made full use of spin-friendly conditions against RCB.Mishra, who returned figures of 2/21 in his four overs, scalped the wickets of Suyash Prabhudessai and skipper Faf Du Plessis to achieve the landmark.

Dwayne Bravo (183) is sitting right at the top of the highest wicket-takers list followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (178), Mishra (172), Malinga (170), R Ashwin (170) and Piyush Chawla (170 wickets).

Mishra, whose best bowling figures are 5/17 in IPL, has taken 172 wickets in 160 matches so far at an average of 23.77 and an economy rate of 7.36.

Mishra has taken six wickets in six matches so far in IPL 2023 at an average of 18.16 and an economy rate of 7.26. His best bowling figures are 2/21.