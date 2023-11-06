Anmolpreet’s ton, Arshdeep’s three-wicket burst power Punjab to maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title triumph | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Anmolpreet Singh showcased an incredible display of power-hitting, scoring a remarkable 113 off 61 balls, while Nehal Wadhera contributed with a quick 61 off 27 deliveries, propelling Punjab to an imposing total of 223 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs.In response, Baroda managed 203 for 7, primarily due to Arshdeep Singh ‘s exceptional bowling performance (4/23), where he took three crucial wickets in the 19th over, securing the victory for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament final in Mohali.

Punjab, choosing to bat first after winning the toss, aimed to set a substantial target to put pressure on the opposition, a strategy that worked as Anmolpreet’s exceptional batting skills propelled them to a strong position.

Baroda had an impressive start when Soyeb Sopariya dismissed in-form opener Abhishek Sharma in the very first ball of the match. Despite this, Punjab found their momentum through Anmolpreet’s explosive innings after a couple of early setbacks.

Mandeep Singh and Anmolpreet formed a partnership before Wadhera joined Anmolpreet, and their aggressive batting in the latter overs pushed Punjab to a commanding total.

In Baroda’s chase, though they had some notable partnerships, Arshdeep’s crucial wickets at a critical stage restricted their progress, leading to Punjab’s long-awaited victory, claiming their first title in the T20 tournament after several unsuccessful attempts.

Brief Scores:

Punjab 223 for 4 in 20 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 113, Nehal Wadhera 61 not out; Krunal Pandya 1/30) beat Baroda 203 for 7 in 20 overs (Abhimanyusingh Rajput 61, Ninad Rathva 47, Krunal Pandya 45; Arshdeep Singh 4/23) by 20 runs.

(With PTI inputs)