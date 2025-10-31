শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৩ অপরাহ্ন
রাজশাহীতে উদ্বোধন হলো বইমেলা Salman Khan Drops Stylish Photos From Bigg Boss 19 Sets, Fans Call Him The 'Coolest Host' On TV | Television News Another honour! Jemimah Rodrigues bags special award after being named Player of The Match against Australia | Cricket News যা হওয়ার হয়ে গেছে, এখন সমাধান করে নির্বাচনের দিকে চলুন: মির্জা ফখরুল বিএনপির প্রতিটি কর্মী রা ১৭ বছর ধরে বলে এসেছে—আমি বিএনপি করি, আমি কারও সঙ্গে আপোষ করি না। বিএনপি কোনো গুপ্ত রাজনীতি করে না: সাইদ খান Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Close Ones Say 'He's Fine, Just Went For Scheduled Tests' | Bollywood News FIDE Chess World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh battle in Goa? | Chess News Abhishek Sharma hails Jemimah Rodrigues, gives India vs South Africa Women's World Cup final prediction | Cricket News ইবিতে ৩৩ ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মীকে বহিষ্কার, ৩০ শিক্ষক-কর্মকর্তা বরখাস্ত Jonita Gandhi Shares Pic With Enrique Iglesias After Opening His Mumbai Concert: 'One With Everyone's Hero' | Bollywood News
খেলাধুলা

Another honour! Jemimah Rodrigues bags special award after being named Player of The Match against Australia | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Another honour! Jemimah Rodrigues bags special award after being named Player of The Match against Australia | Cricket News


Jemimah Rodrigues was the ray of hope for Team India women in every sense in the semi-final win over Australia (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Jemimah Rodrigues’ unforgettable night at the DY Patil Stadium was made even more special as she was named both the Player of the Match and Best Fielder after India’s stunning five-wicket win over Australia in the Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal on Thursday. Rodrigues produced the innings of her life, an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, to script India’s highest-ever successful World Cup chase, piling up 339 against the seven-time champions, taking the hosts into Sunday’s final against South Africa. However, her impact wasn’t limited to batting alone. During the post-match dressing room celebrations, fielding coach Munish Bali praised the entire team’s effort on the field before announcing Rodrigues as the best fielder of the match. “What a match! What a match! If you wanted to defeat Australia, you needed something special. Well done!” said Bali, pointing to Jemimah. He applauded several players for their efforts, including Renuka Thakur and Kranti Gaud, before declaring, “But, the best fielder goes to… one and only… it’s Jemi(Jemimah)!”The 25-year-old took a stunning catch to dismiss Beth Mooney and then played a huge role in the run out of Tahlia McGrath.Watch the video here Rodrigues, visibly emotional, reflected on the team effort that carried India home. “When I was inside and around 85 when I was batting, I was really tired. Everyone kept coming in. Harleen kept coming in and giving me water at that time,” she said. She credited her teammates for keeping her going through the innings, particularly Deepti Sharma, who supported her in the middle overs. “I told Deepti, you know, Deepu, please keep talking to me. I can’t do this. Every single ball from there, she was cheering, encouraging… every ball, she even sacrificed her wicket for my one run.” Rodrigues also acknowledged the vital cameos that kept India’s chase on track. “It wouldn’t be possible without partnerships. It wouldn’t be possible without special cameos… Deepti’s knock, Richa’s knock, Aman’s knock — it took off a lot of pressure off me,” she added.

As India’s players celebrated a famous victory, Rodrigues summed up the mood with a quiet determination: “We have done so much. One more to be done.” India will face South Africa in the World Cup final at the same venue on Sunday.





