Are we still dreaming? Jemimah Rodrigues shares pictures of herself and teammates sleeping with World Cup trophy | Cricket News

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues on Monday morning shared pictures of herself and teammates Smriti Mandhana, Arundhati Reddy, and Radha Yadav sleeping with the World Cup trophy after helping India win their maiden world title.

In the first photo, Jemimah shared a post with Team India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana with the caption, “Good morning world.”In the second photo, the duo were joined by Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav, and Jemimah captioned it, “Are we still dreaming?”Jemimah Rodrigues played a champion’s knock with an unbeaten 127 to help India chase down a record 339 against Australia in Thursday’s semi-final.India produced one of the greatest performances in World Cup knockout history to stun Australia and book their place in the final. Australia posted 338 on the back of Phoebe Litchfield’s century and fifties from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner.In reply, India lost both openers early, slipping to 59/2 before Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (89) scripted a stunning recovery. Their 150-run partnership put India in control, and despite late wickets, Rodrigues stayed until the end to steer India home with a few balls to spare. It was the highest-ever successful chase in a World Cup knockout game.Winning the ODI World Cup could be a turning point for the women’s game in cricket-crazy India and will encourage more girls to take the field.

Hosts India faced South Africa in the final in Mumbai on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the women’s one-day showpiece for the first time in its 52-year history.India had been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, and reached their third final after beating seven-time champions Australia in a thriller.