বুধবার , ১৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৬ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Arjun Tendulkar: WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim maiden IPL wicket | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ১৯, ২০২৩
1681853887 photo


NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar on Tuesday dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to claim his maiden IPL wicket in an Indian Premier League match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
For any bowler the first wicket will always be etched in one’s memory forever. Like the then 19-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar, playing for Uttar Pradesh, created history when he became the first bowler to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar for a duck in Ranji Trophy way back in 2009.

Bhuvneshwar still recalls that wicket of Sachin’s and now it’s Arjun who will remember Bhuvi’s wicket forever.
Arjun, who made his IPL debut for MI a few days back, held his nerves as he was given the responsibility of bowling the final over of the innings with SRH needing 20 to win.
Arjun, who returned figures of 1/18 in 2.5 overs, bowled a superb final over barring one wide and dismissed Bhuvi who tried to go down the ground but got an outside edge which was easily taken at covers by skipper Rohit Sharma as MI registered their third win on the trot beating SRH by 14 runs.

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar become first father-son duo to play in IPL
“Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and executing it. Our plan was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side,” Arjun said in interaction with Ravi Shastri after the match.

“I love bowling, I am happy to bowl anytime the captain asks me to and just stick to the team plan and give my best. We (Sachin Tendulkar and him) talk about cricket, we discuss tactics before the game and he tells me to back what I practice every game.

4

“I just focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront. If it swings, it’s a bonus, if it doesn’t, so be it,” Arjun added.





