Aryna Sabalenka downs Jessica Pegula to win US Open title | Tennis News

NEW DELHI: Aryna Sabalenka emerged victorious at the US Open , securing her third Grand Slam title after a captivating battle against the valiant Jessica Pegula in a final filled with twists and turns on Saturday.The world number two clinched the match 7-5, 7-5, adding the New York championship to her impressive collection, which includes consecutive Australian Open triumphs.Despite facing a 0-3 deficit and a break point in the second set, Pegula displayed remarkable resilience, fighting back to take a 5-3 lead. However, Sabalenka’s determination prevailed, and she ultimately secured the victory.

With an impressive tally of 40 winners, the 26-year-old Belarusian became the first woman to claim both hardcourt majors in a single season since Angelique Kerber achieved the feat in 2016.

“I’m speechless. So many times I was close to the US Open title and finally I got it,” said Sabalenka, the runner-up last year and semi-finalist in 2022 and 2023.

“Never give up on your dream. Work hard. I’m super proud of myself.”

Pegula entered the US Open with an impressive record, having won the Toronto title and finished as the runner-up to Sabalenka in Cincinnati, winning 15 out of 16 matches during the North American summer hard court season.

“I wish she would have at least let me get one set. We had a tough match in Cincinnati a few weeks ago and she’s one of the best in the world,” said the American.

“She’s super powerful and isn’t going to give you anything. She can take the racquet out of your hand.

“I’m just glad I was able to stay in there and keep taking opportunities.”

In the early stages of the match, Sabalenka struggled to find her rhythm, making numerous errors that allowed Pegula to break for a 2-1 lead.

However, Sabalenka quickly regained her composure, leveling the score and breaking again to take a 4-2 lead. The match was witnessed by a star-studded crowd of 23,000, including “Olympic 100m gold medallist Noah Lyles, NBA star Steph Curry and former Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.”

Despite the overwhelming support for Pegula, the American found it challenging to counter Sabalenka’s relentless hitting.

Pegula, who had previously defeated world number one Iga Swiatek and come back from a set and break down against Karolina Muchova in the semi-final, refused to give up.

She fought back from 2-5 down to level the score at 5-5, breaking Sabalenka as she served for the set. However, in a lengthy 12th game, Sabalenka prevailed on her fifth set point after Pegula had saved four.

The first set, which lasted 60 minutes, highlighted the contrasting styles of the two players, with Sabalenka hitting 25 winners and committing 23 unforced errors compared to Pegula’s nine winners and 11 unforced errors.

In the second set, Pegula found herself in a familiar position, trailing by a set and a break as Sabalenka took a 3-0 lead. Remarkably, Pegula fought back to lead 5-3, but Sabalenka broke her serve as she attempted to level the match.

In the end, Sabalenka held her nerve and secured the victory when Pegula sent a tired shot long.