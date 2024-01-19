শুক্রবার , ১৯ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৫ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Aryna Sabalenka smashes Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 to reach Australian Open fourth round

1705634769 photo



NEW DELHI: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her exceptional form at the Australian Open by dismantling 28th seed Lesia Tsurenko with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory, securing a spot in the fourth round.
Sabalenka, the Belarusian second seed and reigning Australian Open champion, has now lost only six games in the entire tournament.
Wearing a vivid red outfit, Sabalenka demonstrated her intent right from the start on Rod Laver Arena, completing the match in a swift 52 minutes.Her devastating power left Tsurenko struggling to respond, managing only a mere 11 points in the first set, compared to Sabalenka’s 27.

In the second set, the story remained the same, as Sabalenka continued her dominance. Despite Tsurenko having two points to get on the board in the second game on her serve, Sabalenka secured another break, sealing the victory with her third break when Tsurenko’s forehand found the net.
Sabalenka, seeking to become the first woman since Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to retain the Australian Open title, expressed her satisfaction with her performance.
Referring to world number one Iga Swiatek‘s achievements, Sabalenka stated, “Last year Iga won so many sets 6-0, and this is one of the goals. I’m super happy with the level I’m playing at so far and hopefully I can keep going like that or even better.”

The 25-year-old Belarusian had an impressive 2023, winning the Australian Open and reaching the semi-finals in Paris and Wimbledon before finishing as the runner-up to Coco Gauff in the US Open final.
Sabalenka’s dominance in Melbourne continues, having not been remotely tested in her three matches so far. She will face unseeded American Amanda Anisimova in the fourth round, who is playing her first Grand Slam since returning from an eight-month mental health break.
Sabalenka anticipates a tough battle against Anisimova, saying, “We have played a lot of matches, lots of tough battles, and I’m looking forward to a great battle.”
(With inputs from AFP)





Source link

শহীদ আসাদের চেতনা শেষ হবার নয় : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
