Aryna Sabalenka storms past Coco Gauff into Australian Open final | Tennis News

NEW DELHI: In a powerful display of tennis prowess, world number two Aryna Sabalenka secured her place in the Australian Open final by defeating Coco Gauff on Thursday in Melbourne The formidable Belarusian outplayed the fourth seed with a scoreline of 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, taking one hour and 42 minutes on Rod Laver Arena. This victory allowed Sabalenka to avenge her previous defeat by the American teenager in the US Open final last year.Sabalenka, who will face either Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen or Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska in the final, showcased her determination and skill throughout the match.By reaching the Australian Open final, she became the first player since Serena Williams in 2016 and 2017 to achieve back-to-back finals at this Grand Slam.This win also positions Sabalenka to potentially make history by becoming the first woman since Victoria Azarenka in 2013 to successfully defend her title at Melbourne Park.

The Belarusian acknowledged the challenge presented by Gauff, emphasising her motivation for revenge after their previous encounter at Flushing Meadows.

Despite facing her toughest assignment in the tournament, Sabalenka’s impressive performance underscores her status as a formidable contender in women’s tennis.

“I was able to focus on myself. I was prepared that she was going to move well and put all the balls back and I was just ready for anything,” she said.

“That was the key, and the support here.”

“It’s always a great fight (against Gauff). She’s a great player and I enjoy playing her,” she added. “I really hope that in the future we are going to play many more finals.”

With the roof closed due to rain, Sabalenka showcased her dominance in the Australian Open semifinal against Gauff. Sabalenka swiftly secured her opening serve to love and promptly broke Gauff, who struggled in the first two games, opening with two double faults and winning only one point.

Although Gauff managed to get back into the contest by breaking Sabalenka’s serve, the American’s inconsistency, marked by two more double faults, allowed the Belarusian to secure another break and take a commanding lead at 5-2.

However, Sabalenka unexpectedly lost composure, dropping four consecutive games. She eventually broke back as Gauff served for the set, forcing a tiebreak that Sabalenka dominated.

The second set began with a tense 11-minute game where Gauff saved two break points. The match then settled into a more standard rhythm with eight straight service holds. However, in the ninth game, Sabalenka intensified the pressure, attacking Gauff’s second serve and breaking for a 5-4 lead when the American hit a backhand wide.

Seizing the opportunity, Sabalenka served out for the win, securing her second successive appearance in the Melbourne Park final. Her strong performance under the closed roof reflected her determination and resilience in adverse conditions, setting the stage for a potential title defense in the upcoming final.

