Ashes: Pat Cummins has ‘moved past’ Ben Stokes’s Headingley heroics | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia captain Pat Cummins stated that England counterpart Ben Stokes ‘s match-winning century at Headingley in 2019 will have no bearing on the upcoming Ashes clash in Leeds.Cummins’s team has arrived with a 2-0 lead in the five-match series following victories at Edgbaston and Lord’s. Australia is now only one win away from securing their first Ashes victory in England in 22 years.While Headingley has witnessed remarkable England triumphs, none were as remarkable as Stokes’s incredible unbeaten hundred four years ago, which led to a memorable one-wicket victory over their arch-rivals Australia.Interestingly, it was Cummins who bowled the delivery that Stokes confidently square-cut for a boundary to secure the improbable win.“I remember at the time thinking, if I hang it outside off there might be a chance to nick it,” Cummins told reporters.

“I’ve seen it about 1,000 times in the last four years. It was a fantastic Test match and the first two in this series have been fantastic.”

But having starred with the bat earlier this month in Australia’s dramatic two-wicket win at Edgbaston — where England enjoyed a thrilling two-run Ashes win 18 years ago — Cummins said: “I’m sure that (Headingley) memory will be brought up quite a bit, just like 2005 was brought up at Edgbaston, but we’ve well and truly moved past that.”

Cummins did not reveal his final XI on Wednesday but did confirm Todd Murphy would replace Nathan Lyon after the off-spinner suffered a series-ending calf injury while fielding at Lord’s.

Australia star batsman Steve Smith, fresh from a hundred at Lord’s, is set to play his 100th Test.

(With inputs from AFP)