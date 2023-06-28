বুধবার , ২৮ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৪ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ashes will be ‘done and dusted’ if Australia win Lord’s Test: Glenn McGrath | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৮, ২০২৩ ৩:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
1687943402 photo


NEW DELHI: Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath expressed his belief that Pat Cummins, the current Australian captain, has the potential to secure an Ashes victory in England — a feat that eluded World Cup-winning captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke. McGrath’s remarks come as Australia heads into the second Test at Lord’s with a 1-0 lead in the series.
Recalling his experience from the 2005 Ashes series, McGrath, in a recent interview with the BBC, said, “The last time a team came from behind to win the Ashes was in 2005, a series I was right in the thick of. We were 1-0 up heading into the second Test at Edgbaston. We lost a thrilling Test by two runs, but I will always maintain that the series would have been won had we got over the line that day.”
Drawing a parallel to the current situation, McGrath asserted, “The same is true now. If Australia win at Lord’s, the Ashes are done and dusted. England arrive at Lord’s with more pressure on their shoulders. If they lose, I can’t see a way that they get back into the series.”

cricket

Australia’s last away Ashes triumph was back in 2001, under the leadership of Steve Waugh. Highlighting the significance of the current series, McGrath stated, “Leading the series gives Australia the perfect opportunity to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001. Cummins could achieve something that eluded captains like Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke.”
Commending Cummins’ stellar performance in the first Test at Edgbaston, McGrath noted, “Cummins put in a Herculean performance at Edgbaston, contributing with the bat in the first innings, taking four wickets with the ball in England’s second innings, then pulling off the match-winning knock on the final day. Captains always want to lead by example, and he has done that. For Cummins, that will spread into his leadership.”
McGrath also praised England’s fearless and aggressive approach but cautioned them against becoming too cocky. “Naturally, I’m a true blue Aussie, but that doesn’t mean I can’t like the way England play. They are aggressive, positive and back themselves. That is what I want to see from all sports people. Only when you play without fear do you learn what you are truly capable of,” McGrath said.
Reflecting on England’s decision to declare their first innings at 393/8 on the opening day, despite Joe Root‘s unbeaten 118, McGrath questioned whether they took it too far. “Did England take it too far in Birmingham? It’s a fine line. Declaring on the first evening would have looked brilliant had they taken a wicket or two, but they didn’t,” he commented.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Hatt chagol
এজিবি কলোনির বটতলায় অবৈধ হাট, আদায় হচ্ছে হাসিলও
বাংলাদেশ
1687943402 photo
Ashes will be ‘done and dusted’ if Australia win Lord’s Test: Glenn McGrath | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Eyebrow 1
Thick Eyebrow: ভ্রু মোটা ও ঘন করতে চান? এইসব ঘরোয়া উপাদানই চমৎকার ফল দেবে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2023 06 28t143117.161
K Sathyadas Kanjiramkulam’s Psycho-thriller Honeymoon Trip To Hit Cinemas On July 7
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220327 WA0000

ঢাকায় আ’লীগ নেতা টিপু ও কলেজ ছাত্রী প্রীতি হত্যায় সাতক্ষীরায় তরুণ আটক

 WhatsApp Image 2023 04 18 at 20.11.55 1

Summer Tips: গরমকে কাবু করবে এই ঘরোয়া উপাদান! ঝটপট ফিরবে ত্বকের জেল্লা

 1627528212 shilpa shetty 1

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s Mother Files Cheating Complaint Against Property Agent

 received 688992983029368

সাপাহারে বৃষ্টি কামনায় নামাজ আদায়

 malware

delete these 36 apps to protect your android phone from malware

 wm Dhaka University 750x563 1

ঢাবির ‘চ’ ইউনিটের ফলাফল আগামীকাল

 wm Vat Detective Team Motif 01 09 2020

আলেশা মার্ট থেকে ভ্যাট ফাঁকির ৫২ লাখ টাকা আদায়

 bengali sweet

Bangla News | সিউড়ি থেকে নেদারল্যান্ড! বিমানে কী গেল চিকিৎসকের ছেলে-মেয়ের কাছে! সাবাশ সাবাশ করছে সবাই

 rubina dilaik 03

Rubina Dilaik Has a Message for ‘Fans’ Trolling Her for Weight Gain: ‘I’m Disappointed’

 agm 1

চলতি সপ্তাহে ৬০ কোম্পানির এজিএম – Corporate Sangbad