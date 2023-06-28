Ashes will be ‘done and dusted’ if Australia win Lord’s Test: Glenn McGrath | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath expressed his belief that Pat Cummins , the current Australian captain, has the potential to secure an Ashes victory in England — a feat that eluded World Cup-winning captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke . McGrath’s remarks come as Australia heads into the second Test at Lord’s with a 1-0 lead in the series.Recalling his experience from the 2005 Ashes series , McGrath, in a recent interview with the BBC, said, “The last time a team came from behind to win the Ashes was in 2005, a series I was right in the thick of. We were 1-0 up heading into the second Test at Edgbaston. We lost a thrilling Test by two runs, but I will always maintain that the series would have been won had we got over the line that day.”Drawing a parallel to the current situation, McGrath asserted, “The same is true now. If Australia win at Lord’s, the Ashes are done and dusted. England arrive at Lord’s with more pressure on their shoulders. If they lose, I can’t see a way that they get back into the series.”

Australia’s last away Ashes triumph was back in 2001, under the leadership of Steve Waugh. Highlighting the significance of the current series, McGrath stated, “Leading the series gives Australia the perfect opportunity to win the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001. Cummins could achieve something that eluded captains like Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke.”

Commending Cummins’ stellar performance in the first Test at Edgbaston, McGrath noted, “Cummins put in a Herculean performance at Edgbaston, contributing with the bat in the first innings, taking four wickets with the ball in England’s second innings, then pulling off the match-winning knock on the final day. Captains always want to lead by example, and he has done that. For Cummins, that will spread into his leadership.”

McGrath also praised England’s fearless and aggressive approach but cautioned them against becoming too cocky. “Naturally, I’m a true blue Aussie, but that doesn’t mean I can’t like the way England play. They are aggressive, positive and back themselves. That is what I want to see from all sports people. Only when you play without fear do you learn what you are truly capable of,” McGrath said.

Reflecting on England’s decision to declare their first innings at 393/8 on the opening day, despite Joe Root ‘s unbeaten 118, McGrath questioned whether they took it too far. “Did England take it too far in Birmingham? It’s a fine line. Declaring on the first evening would have looked brilliant had they taken a wicket or two, but they didn’t,” he commented.

(With inputs from PTI)