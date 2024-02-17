শনিবার , ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ashwin withdraws from third Test due to family medical emergency | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৭, ২০২৪ ৩:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1708117424 photo



msid 107762508,imgsize 41794

RAJKOT: India’s ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday night, withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium due to a “family medical emergency.” Earlier in the day, Ashwin had completed the landmark of 500 Test wickets.
“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency.In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin. The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.”The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period,” Shah stated.
Ashwin’s withdrawal for the rest of the Test will be a big blow to India. In a delicately poised third Test, England are 207 for two in reply to India’s 445.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

p teu vjsd sdvsdi oluty
বেশি মাছের লোভে সঙ্গীকে খুন করে সাগরে ফেলার অভিযোগ
বাংলাদেশ
1708117424 photo
Ashwin withdraws from third Test due to family medical emergency | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
priyamani shah rukh khan chennai express 2024 02 5a93e90771e679e83def9ff2fa2b44ef
Priyamani Reveals Shah Rukh Khan Was Her REASON Behind Doing Chennai Express Song: ‘I Love Him And…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
brs leaders moving to congress some meet telangana cm revanth reddy 2024 02 6c2d73d754a2e2ca8fbafe40f480f292
BRS Gets ‘Pink Slips’ from Several Leaders with Mass Migration towards Congress ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Home 03 04 2020 750x563 1

বাংলাদেশে এক-এগারোর সেই দিন আর আসবে না: কাদের

 virender sehwag and sourav ganguly with amitabh bachchan in kaun banega crorepati 13

Virender Sehwag Pokes Fun at Sourav Ganguly’s Shirtless Moment at Lords, Amitabh Bachchan Responds

 01 3 20210321111340

রবিবার লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 studio project 31 17

Actress Gayatri Datar Says ‘I Love You’ To ‘Boyfriend’, Watch Video

 368746250 1016556129551810 4148479366453774486 n

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর প্রতি বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ :মওলানা ভাসানীর মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী রাষ্ট্রীয় মর্যাদায় পালনের উদ্যোগ নিন

 1632474371 photo

2016 champion coach Harendra Singh to return for 2021 Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, this time with USA | Hockey News

 8 kolsindur pic .2

সাফজয়ী ৮ কলসিন্দুর কন্যাদের ময়মনসিংহেও দুই দিনব্যাপী নানা আয়োজনে সংবর্ধনা দিতে বরণ

 শীতের রাতে এগ টোম্যাটো স্যুপ ! খেয়ে আরাম, ওজনও কমবে ঝটপট

শীতের রাতে এগ টোম্যাটো স্যুপ ! খেয়ে আরাম, ওজনও কমবে ঝটপট

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

ভেজাল খাদ্যবিরোধী অভিযানে  জরিমানা

 wm NOBEL Prize Medicine

চিকিৎসায় নোবেল পেলেন সুইডিশ বিজ্ঞানী সোভ্যান্তে প্যাবো