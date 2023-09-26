মঙ্গলবার , ২৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১১ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Ashwin’s class assures us that we have back-ups ready for World Cup: Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৬, ২০২৩ ৮:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Indian captain Rohit Sharma chose not to disclose any specific information regarding the status of the injured Axar Patel. However, he did highlight the impressive form demonstrated by Ravichandran Ashwin in the first two ODIs, which has given him confidence in having reliable backup options for the World Cup in case of unforeseen circumstances.
Axar had sustained a left quadricep injury before the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka earlier this month and is presently undergoing recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).Ashwin’s performance in the first two ODIs against Australia has generated discussions about whether the experienced off-spinner should be considered for India’s 15-member squad if Patel is unable to recuperate in time.
The deadline for teams to finalise their 15-member World Cup squads is September 28.

“He has got the class. He has got the experience of playing the sport and handling the pressure. It is just that he has not played ODIs in the last year or so,” said during the pre-match press meet.
“But you cannot take away the class and the experience the individual has over the years and in the last couple of games we saw how well he bowled,” Rohit said.

Rohit expressed satisfaction over Ashwin’s effort and said it indeed gives them an option to fall back upon.
“He has got a lot of variation up his sleeve and in case there is a chance, we can look at a lot of things. Hopefully, the way things are at this point, it does well for us because we have got all the backups ready.
“We have given them enough game-time,” he said.
Rohit, who was rested for the first two ODIs against the Aussies, expressed happiness over the fact that the Indian team has been able to overcome challenges with success.
“I am very happy with the last 10 ODIs that we played. A lot of guys came back into form (by) scoring lots of runs and the bowlers are taking lots of wickets. In the last few games, we saw the guys who came back from injuries have proven their fitness,” he said.

“(We are) pretty much settled…how we stand, where we stand. Now, it is about taking this whole situation forward in the best possible way,” he added.
Both India and Australia have never inflicted series whitewash over each other in ODIs but Rohit said he was not too excited with that prospect, since he has other goals.
“As a skipper, you will not look into all those things as ‘whitewash is on the cards’ and things like that. You want to play good cricket and you want to achieve certain things on the field,” he said.
“The last two games, I was not part of them, but I thought we played a lot of good cricket, and achieved a lot of good things.
“We chased in one game, we batted first in the other, got a decent amount of runs and we bowled pretty well in both games,” he added.
Rohit said the third ODI against Australia will give the team a chance to test their consistency.
“Tomorrow’s game allows us to test ourselves in certain areas — whether we can keep up with the consistency that we have shown in the last two games,” he said.
Being the captain of world No. 1 team across the three formats is ‘pretty good’ but Rohit did not want to rest on laurels.
“It is pretty good (being No. 1) but it does not really matter what kind of ranking you go with or what sort of performances you have had in the past,” he said.
“Yes, it is a positive thing to take forward but sports these days are played at present. We have to play very good cricket in the present day and not worry about what happened in the ranking,” he said.
(With PTI Inputs)





