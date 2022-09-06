Asia Cup 2022: India vs SL – Best Fantasy team, possible playing 11s, Head to Head, pitch & weather details and more | Cricket News

It’s time for the next chapter in a subcontinental rivalry that goes back decades. It’s time for India vs Sri Lanka.The two teams will be up against each other for the first time in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup. While India and Pakistan made it to the Super 4s from Group A, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan advanced from Group B.Though India marched into this stage of the tournament with two wins in two matches in the league stage, they now find themselves in a tricky position after the 5 wicket loss in a thriller of a match vs Pakistan last Sunday.India need to win tonight’s match to get their first points and to stay in the running for the final on September 11. If they lose tonight it could mean curtains for Rohit Sharma and co. in the 2022 Asia Cup.

If you are into fantasy cricket and are getting ready to make your team for this crucial Asia Cup match, you must be wondering who to pick in your team. On paper, there’s no doubt that India are the superior team, but how well can they bounce back after losing the last match to the arch-rivals?

Sri Lanka are coming off a win against Afghanistan in their last match.

Here’s a quick look at a possible fantasy playing XI combination that you might consider, possible playing XIs for tonight’s match, pitch and weather conditions and more:

Fantasy playing XI: Possible combination –

Top order batters: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Virat Kohli (c)

Middle order batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Danushka Gunathilaka

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Pacers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dilshan Madushanka

Spinners: Wanindu Hasaranga

(AP Photo)

Possible Playing XIs for India and Sri Lanka:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul , Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasarnaga , Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Venue for tonight’s match: Dubai Sports City stadium, Dubai

Pitch: Going by what we saw Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul do in the initial phase of India’s last match vs Pakistan, the pitch on offer could be a good surface to bat on first up. However it will be interesting to see what the surface for tonight’s match looks like. Spin could play a role. Seam movement will be on offer for the fast bowlers. No dew expected.

(AP Photo)

Average score batting first in Dubai: 160

Preferred option after winning toss: To chase.

Weather Forecast: Hot and humid. Temperature to hover around 36 degrees during the match. Humidity of 50% expected.

Match Start Time: 7:30 pm IST

ICC T20I Team Rankings: India (1); Sri Lanka (8)

Overall Asia Cup Head to Head: Both teams have won 10 games each out of 20 played

Overall T20I Head to Head: Played – 25; Won by India – 17; Won by SL – 7; NR – 1. India win % – 70.83

Full squads of India and Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2022:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out with an injury), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal , Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel

Remaining Standby Players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhanjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Praveen Jayawickrama , Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan , Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay

Where to watch and follow India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022:

You can catch live match commentary, updates, latest stats, toss results, player analysis and more on: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports

TV: Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD (Hindi)

Live Streaming: On the Disney+ Hotstar website and the app

Asia Cup: Most titles:

India (7 titles – 6 in ODI format and 1 in T20I format) – 1984, 1988, 1990-91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018

(India also have been runners-up 3 times – in 1997, 2004 and 2008 – losing all 3 finals to Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka (5 titles) – 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014

Pakistan (2 titles) – 2000, 2012