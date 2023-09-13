বুধবার , ১৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৯শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Asia Cup: ‘We were 20-30 runs short…’: KL Rahul after India’s thrilling win against Sri Lanka

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ৪:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1694556149 photo


NEW DELHI: India played three days on the trot in the ongoing Super Four stage of the Asia Cup, but came out of the excruciating workload with a spot in the final of the continental tournament. After registering their biggest win against Pakistan in a match which lasted two days (including a reserve day), India edged hosts Sri Lanka in a low-scoring thriller on Tuesday to book their spot in the summit clash on Sunday.
After opting to bat first, India were bamboozled by the Sri Lanka spinners — Dunith Wellalage (5/40) and Charith Asalanka (4/18), and managed to post a below-par 213 all out in 49.1 overs. But India bowlers came up with a collective effort to bowl out Sri Lanka for 172 in 41.3 overs, clinching a 41-run victory for their second win in the Super Fours.

On the three days of continuous action, India batter KL Rahul agreed that it tested the players physically.

“It was amazing, we were trusted throughout. We were not on the field for 100 overs but how many ever overs we were there it tested us physically, great to see we turned up today and gave it our best. We turned up and that is a big tick mark for us as a team,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation.
Rahul also played a crucial knock of 39 and added a valuable 63 runs for the fourth wicket with Ishan Kishan after Wellalage left India reeling at 91/3.

“Always happy when I contribute to the team, when you are batting in the middle order it is important to build partnerships. I have been out for 4-5 months, I will take anything that comes, it was a crucial partnership with Kishan,” Rahul said about his contribution.
The wicket-keeper batter also believed that India were short by 20-30 runs in their innings.
“Third day in a row playing at the same venue, bit of spin but we managed it really well, we were 20-30 runs short, few more partnerships could have got us to 230-240,” Rahul added.

cricket match2

On his keeping role, Rahul said: “When you are behind the stumps, you have a good idea as to what the batter is doing and I just passed on the message, luckily it worked for Kuldeep (referring to his tip to Kuldeep before Samarawickrama’s dismissal).”
India qualified for the final with four points from two Super Four games, and will face the winners of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match on Thursday in the title clash.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm MURDERNEWS
আওয়ামী লীগ নেতা খুনে যুবলীগ নেতা ছেলেসহ গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1694556149 photo
Asia Cup: ‘We were 20-30 runs short…’: KL Rahul after India’s thrilling win against Sri Lanka
খেলাধুলা
3467071 HYP 0 FEATUREkmc 20230912 140706
চায়ের সঙ্গে বাড়তি পাওনা বই পড়া! জমজমাট এই ক্যাফেnorth dinajpur cafe offers you chance to read books while drinking tea – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wrapp today
Pooja Bhatt Slams Rumour Claiming Alia Is Her Daughter; Nana Patekar Opens Up On Removal From Welcome 3
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
mother teresa

Interesting Facts About the Founder of Missionaries of Charity

 wm nobiprobi uni

নোবিপ্রবিতে ভর্তি পরীক্ষায় প্রতি আসনে লড়বেন ৩৭ জন

 beximco 4

সাপ্তাহিক লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Education Platform Mouchak 17 05 2022

‘মৌচাক’ দিয়ে২ মিনিটে শিক্ষক-শিক্ষার্থী সংযোগের প্রতিশ্রুতি

 1687481649 photo

I will go with ACC’s decision on Hybrid Model: PCB’s would be chairman Zaka Ashraf does U-turn | Cricket News

 wm Pfizer And BioNTech Covid Vaccine Clinical Trial Shows 90 Success 09 11 2020

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে শিশুরা পাবে ফাইজারের ভ্যাকসিন

 1671269900 photo

Whatever the ending, FIFA World Cup in Qatar duly delivered | Football News

 wm ctg mayor

‘দেশের ক্রান্তিকালে চলে গেলেন আফছারুল আমীন’

 alamin

ক্রিকেটার আল-আমিনের বিরুদ্ধে স্ত্রীর আরেক মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220531 WA0003

টাঙ্গাইলে ১৩ থানার ওসি’দের সাথে বার্ষিক কর্মসম্পাদন চুক্তি স্বাক্ষর করেন পুলিশ সুপার