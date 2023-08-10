বৃহস্পতিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৬শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Asian Champions Trophy: Abu Kamal Azrai’s goal helps Malaysia beat South Korea 1-0 | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১০, ২০২৩ ৯:৪৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Malaysia managed to secure a 1-0 victory against the defending champions South Korea in their round-robin match of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey in Chennai on Wednesday.

Abu Kamal Azrai emerged as the hero of the match, netting the decisive goal in a contest that held more academic significance. Both Malaysia and South Korea had already ensured their spots in the semifinals.
The opening quarter of the game witnessed a cautious beginning from both teams. Malaysia earned the first penalty corner of the match, only for it to be expertly thwarted by the Korean goalkeeper.

After a chance each, there was nothing to separate the two teams at the end of the first quarter in which Malaysian skipper Marhan Jalil and Amirul Azahar were warned with green-cards.
In the 22nd minute, an unmarked Abu Kamal Azrai slapped the ball home to give the Malaysians the lead.
Malaysia kept its slender lead going into half-time.
After the change of ends, Malaysia continued to be the better side in terms of number of raids into the opposition’s defensive third.
However, the Korean defence managed to hold out till the end of the quarter. While Azahar saw a yellow card in this quarter, Korean captain Manjae Jung saw a green.
The final quarter witnessed the Malaysians switching to a defensive mode, while the Koreans were dominating with possession.
However, the Koreans failed to get past the sturdy Malaysian defence. A short corner was not enough to draw them on level terms, whereas a PC appeal through video referral was also rejected by the TV umpire.
Eventually, it was a 1-0 triumph for Malaysia, which has risen to the table-top ahead of the India-Pakistan meet.
(With PTI Inputs)





