বুধবার , ২০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৫ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Asian Games: India men’s volleyball team stuns South Korea 3-2 to reach knockout round | Asian Games 2023 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২০, ২০২৩ ৮:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Indian men’s volleyball team stunned last edition silver medal winner South Korea 3-2 in a five-set thriller to reach the knockout round of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou on Wednesday.
India recorded 25-27, 29-27, 25-22, 20-25, 17-15 victory over three-time champions Korea in their final Group C match that lasted two hours and 38 minutes.

After securing a 3-0 victory over Cambodia on Tuesday, India took the top position in their group, amassing a total of five points.
The standout performances from Amit Gulia and Ashwal Rai were instrumental in India’s success, as they contributed significantly to the team’s point tally.
In the upcoming round, India will face either Chinese Taipei or Mongolia as they continue their quest for a medal.
It’s worth noting that India’s last medal in this competition came in the 1986 edition when they clinched bronze. In the previous edition held in Indonesia, India finished in the 12th position.





