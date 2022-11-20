রবিবার , ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic downs Taylor Fritz to enter final | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২০, ২০২২ ৫:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1668901777 photo


TURIN (Italy): Novak Djokovic remained on course for a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals title after a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (8/6) win over Taylor Fritz in Turin on Saturday.
Djokovic brushed off his bruising encounter with Daniil Medvedev the day before to boss the semi-final against the ninth-seeded American.
The 35-year-old Serb will face the winner of the second semi-final between Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud.
Victory in Sunday’s final will see him equal Roger Federer’s haul of six wins in the tournament comprising the top eight players in the world this season.
“I had to fight to survive,” said Djokovic.
“I didn’t feel very reactive or very comfortable. I knew coming into today’s match from yesterday’s gruelling battle against Medvedev, it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the Tour.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Cmp hamla
পুলিশ ফাঁড়িতে হামলা করে ২ ইয়াবা বিক্রেতাকে ছিনতাই
বাংলাদেশ
1668901777 photo
ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic downs Taylor Fritz to enter final | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
sunscreen in winter
কেন শীতকালে সানস্ক্রিন ব্যবহার করা এখনও জরুরি – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
mc stan 3
Salman Khan Nominates MC Stan For 4 Weeks After His Violent Fight With Shalin Bhanot
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
alesha care ecommerce barta

সরাসরি গ্রাহক সেবা দিতে আলেশা মার্টের কাস্টমার কেয়ার উদ্বোধন

 14 1

বেশ কিছু খাদ্য আছে যা হাই কোলেস্টেরল দূর করে ৷ শরীরের নানান সমস্যা দূর করে ৷ Some Dry foods will reduce the problem of High Cholesterol.হাই কোলেস্টেরল দূর করে বেশ কয়েকটি খাবার, হাই কোলেস্টেরল দূর করে বেশ কয়েকটি খাবার, এই কয়েকটি খাবার খেলেই হাই কোলেস্টেরল দূর হয়ে যায়, এই খাবারগুলি খেলেই শরীরের হাই কোলেস্টেরল দূর করে, এই সমস্ত খাবারগুলি খেলে হাই কোলেস্টেরল দূর হয়ে, বেশ কিছু খাবার খেলে শরীর সুস্থ রাখে, হাই কোলেস্টেরলের সমস্যা দূর হয় এই ধরনের কিছু খাবার খেলে, অনিয়মিত ও অসংলগ্ন জীবন যাপন করলে শরীরে কোলেস্টেরল দূর হয় ৷ – News18 Bangla

 1607177849 screenshot 20201205

Impact of Menopause on Bone Health

 untitled design 4 70

Samantha-Starrer Yashoda’s Release Likely to Get Postponed; Here’s Why

 wm Damien Sanderson and Myles

কানাডায় এলোপাতাড়ি ছুরিকাঘাতে নিহত ১০, হামলাকারীরা শনাক্ত

 দাবী‌তে লন্ড‌নে সাংবা‌দিক‌রা রাজপ‌থে

[১] রো‌জিনার মু‌ক্তির দাবী‌তে লন্ড‌নে সাংবা‌দিক‌রা রাজপ‌থে

 wm PM 2

নতুন দলকে যেন বাধা দেওয়া না হয়: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 wm mitchel

‘বিশ্বে খাদ্য সংকটের জন্য দায়ী রাশিয়া’

 salman khan 1

Salman Khan Performs at Launch Event of Crypto Token; See Pics

Income Tax Refund: ইনকাম ট্যাক্স বেশি দিয়ে দিলেও চিন্তা নেই, জানুন কয়েক ক্লিকে রিটার্ন পাওয়ার উপায়