বুধবার , ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Australia break plethora of records on way to 399 for 8 | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৫, ২০২৩ ৮:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1698245798 photo



msid 104704286,imgsize 46432

NEW DELHI: In a nerve-wracking display of their batting might, five-time champions Australia on Wednesday fired a mammoth 399 for eight against a hapless Netherlands in an ODI World Cup encounter in the national capital.
The phenomenal power-hitting display was led by swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who slammed the fastest century in the tournament’s history — off just 40 balls.
To go with that, opener David Warner too hit a second successive World Cup ton as Australia broke a plethora of records at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Here’s a list of records that were broken in the Australia vs Netherlands clash:
* Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in the competition’s history, reaching the landmark in just 40 balls to go past South African Aiden Markram’s previous record of 43 balls, which was also achieved in this edition.
* Maxwell’s 40-ball effort is also the fastest century by an Australian in this format.
* Maxwell struck eight sixes in his knock, which is the second most by an Australian in a World Cup match, along with Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.
* Maxwell and Pat Cummins added 107 runs for the seventh wicket, which is the highest for the side for the same or lower down the order in a World Cup innings.
* The duo scored at a run rate of 14.37, which is Australia’s highest for a 100-plus partnership in a World Cup contest.
* Steven Smith (10) now has the second-most 50-plus scores in the World Cup for Australia after Ponting (11).
* Warner has become the fourth Australian player to score back-to-back centuries after Mark Waugh (1996), Ponting (2003-07) and Matthew Hayden (2007).
* Warner (6) now also has the most World Cup centuries among Australians, going past Ponting (5) while joining India’s Sachin Tendulkar.
* Warner has also become the fastest Australian to reach his 22nd ODI ton, in 153 innings, and is third in the global list, behind Hashim Amla (126) and Virat Kohli (143).
* It is only the second time that two Aussie batters have scored tons in a World Cup innings, with the previous instance being in their last game of the competition against Pakistan.
* It is the highest total for Australia in a World Cup match in India and their second highest in the event overall.

AUS vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell smashed fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

* It is also the highest total by any side against the Dutch in the World Cup.
* From the Netherlands’ perspective, Bas de Leede’s spell of 2 for 115 was the most expensive in ODI history.
* Also, de Leede has conceded 100-plus in the format on four instances this year, the joint most by a bowler in a year, alongside Jacob Duffy, Adam Zampa and Cameron Green.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi agniveer 2023 10 6b7461c0d9a0e16c55898c72e85c1176 16x9
Chhattisgarh Polls: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies in Four Assembly Seats on Saturday and Sunday
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chittagong 27.10.2023 800x420
গণজাগরণের নৃত্য উৎসবে নৃত্যালেখ্য ‘বিজয়লক্ষ্মী নারী’
বাংলাদেশ
1698419068 photo
Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim does a MS Dhoni vs South Africa | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 3 23 169841735916x9
কোজাগরীতে তিলের নাড়ু বানাবেন তো? কোলেস্টেরল কমিয়ে হৃদযন্ত্র ভাল রাখতে তিল জুড়িহীন!sesame seeds are awesome to keep you fit and fine – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm al lc sdcjsv hvds csdjc

অনলাইনে গুজব-অপপ্রচার রোধ করবে আ.লীগের টিম

 IMG 20220711 WA0043

জ্বালানি বাঁচবে অনেকটা! কলকাতায় এল নতুন পরিবেশবান্ধব গাড়ি Urban Cruiser Hyryder! জানুন বিশদে – News18 Bangla

 wm Brazil

ব্রাজিলে করোনার নতুন ভ্যারিয়েন্ট ওমিক্রন শনাক্ত

 mtv vmas winners taylor swift 169458297016x9

MTV VMAs End Abruptly, Skip ‘Artist of The Year’ On TV; Shocked Fans Say ‘What A Scam’

 vir das and karan johar

Vir Das Booked for ‘Insulting India’ in Viral ‘Two Indias’ Video; Karan Johar Announces Action Franchise

 1627915860 photo

For us it is just pursuit of excellence: Virat Kohli | Cricket News

 received 513093396444108

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপহারে ফাটল যেন বিবেক ও মনুষ্যত্বের ফাটল : মোস্তফা

 Atrai Photo Mohila30.09.21 scaled

আত্রাইয়ে জাতীয় কন্যা শিশু দিবস উপলক্ষে আলোচনা সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 agrony insurnce

দর বাড়ার শীর্ষে অগ্রণী ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

 wm 1 4

শেখ হাসিনার পাশে খালেদাকে বসানো বেমানান, অর্থহীন: নিখিল