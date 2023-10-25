Australia break plethora of records on way to 399 for 8 | Cricket News

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

AUS vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell smashed fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

NEW DELHI: In a nerve-wracking display of their batting might, five-time champions Australia on Wednesday fired a mammoth 399 for eight against a hapless Netherlands in an ODI World Cup encounter in the national capital.The phenomenal power-hitting display was led by swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell , who slammed the fastest century in the tournament’s history — off just 40 balls.To go with that, opener David Warner too hit a second successive World Cup ton as Australia broke a plethora of records at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.Here’s a list of records that were broken in the Australia vs Netherlands clash:Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in the competition’s history, reaching the landmark in just 40 balls to go past South African Aiden Markram’s previous record of 43 balls, which was also achieved in this edition.Maxwell’s 40-ball effort is also the fastest century by an Australian in this format.Maxwell struck eight sixes in his knock, which is the second most by an Australian in a World Cup match, along with Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting.Maxwell and Pat Cummins added 107 runs for the seventh wicket, which is the highest for the side for the same or lower down the order in a World Cup innings.The duo scored at a run rate of 14.37, which is Australia’s highest for a 100-plus partnership in a World Cup contest.Steven Smith (10) now has the second-most 50-plus scores in the World Cup for Australia after Ponting (11).Warner has become the fourth Australian player to score back-to-back centuries after Mark Waugh (1996), Ponting (2003-07) and Matthew Hayden (2007).Warner (6) now also has the most World Cup centuries among Australians, going past Ponting (5) while joining India’s Sachin Tendulkar.Warner has also become the fastest Australian to reach his 22nd ODI ton, in 153 innings, and is third in the global list, behind Hashim Amla (126) and Virat Kohli (143).It is only the second time that two Aussie batters have scored tons in a World Cup innings, with the previous instance being in their last game of the competition against Pakistan.It is the highest total for Australia in a World Cup match in India and their second highest in the event overall.

* It is also the highest total by any side against the Dutch in the World Cup.

* From the Netherlands’ perspective, Bas de Leede’s spell of 2 for 115 was the most expensive in ODI history.

* Also, de Leede has conceded 100-plus in the format on four instances this year, the joint most by a bowler in a year, alongside Jacob Duffy, Adam Zampa and Cameron Green.