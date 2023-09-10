Australia dethrone Pakistan to become World No.1 ODI team | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: After a brief dip in the ICC rankings , the Australian men’s ODI team has reclaimed the top spot following their second consecutive victory over South Africa in Bloemfontein.Australia secured a resounding 123-run win in the second ODI on Saturday, thanks to outstanding centuries by David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne . This triumph has propelled them to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.Australia posted an imposing total of 392 for 8, marking their third-highest ODI score to date. In response, they bowled out South Africa for 269 with 8.1 overs to spare. The visitors had previously triumphed over South Africa by three wickets on Thursday, and if they secure victory in the third ODI at the same venue on Tuesday, they will clinch the series.

Following this win, Australia’s rating points tally stands at 121, allowing them to overtake Pakistan by a solitary point and regain their top position in the ICC rankings. India currently occupies the third spot with 114 rating points.

Despite facing some challenges in late 2022, the Australian team has established itself as a dominant force in ODIs. They encountered a closely-fought series loss to Sri Lanka away from home in 2022, followed by a humbling defeat to Zimbabwe in a dead rubber after having won the series.

Nonetheless, Australia rebounded with a resounding 3-0 victory over traditional rivals New Zealand on their home turf. In November of the same year, they continued their winning streak by whitewashing England 3-0 at home.

Their recent major successes include a significant triumph over India in India in March 2023, followed by consecutive wins against South Africa in the ongoing series.

The rankings may experience further shifts, as Pakistan are currently engaged in the Asia Cup at home and in Sri Lanka.