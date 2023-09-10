রবিবার , ১০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৬শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Australia dethrone Pakistan to become World No.1 ODI team | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ১১:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1694325072 photo



msid 103547972,imgsize 79842

NEW DELHI: After a brief dip in the ICC rankings, the Australian men’s ODI team has reclaimed the top spot following their second consecutive victory over South Africa in Bloemfontein.
Australia secured a resounding 123-run win in the second ODI on Saturday, thanks to outstanding centuries by David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne. This triumph has propelled them to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Australia posted an imposing total of 392 for 8, marking their third-highest ODI score to date. In response, they bowled out South Africa for 269 with 8.1 overs to spare. The visitors had previously triumphed over South Africa by three wickets on Thursday, and if they secure victory in the third ODI at the same venue on Tuesday, they will clinch the series.

Following this win, Australia’s rating points tally stands at 121, allowing them to overtake Pakistan by a solitary point and regain their top position in the ICC rankings. India currently occupies the third spot with 114 rating points.
Despite facing some challenges in late 2022, the Australian team has established itself as a dominant force in ODIs. They encountered a closely-fought series loss to Sri Lanka away from home in 2022, followed by a humbling defeat to Zimbabwe in a dead rubber after having won the series.

Nonetheless, Australia rebounded with a resounding 3-0 victory over traditional rivals New Zealand on their home turf. In November of the same year, they continued their winning streak by whitewashing England 3-0 at home.
Their recent major successes include a significant triumph over India in India in March 2023, followed by consecutive wins against South Africa in the ongoing series.
The rankings may experience further shifts, as Pakistan are currently engaged in the Asia Cup at home and in Sri Lanka.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm py djcsd chsc aswoppi
‘বিশ্বনেতাদের সঙ্গে সেলফি তুলে লাভ হবে না’
বাংলাদেশ
1694325072 photo
Australia dethrone Pakistan to become World No.1 ODI team | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
cancer 1 2
Cancer Treatment: ৭ মিনিটেই ক্যানসারের দফারফা! বাজারে এল ইনজেকশন! হবে না কোনও ব্যথা-কষ্ট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 10 1
Shah Rukh Khan Seemingly Teases Jawan 2 After Stellar Box Office Opening: ‘Visa Ka Hi Wait…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG Murder News 20 April 2022

আধিপত্যের দ্বন্দ্বে খুন, ৭ জনের যাবজ্জীবন

 wm andolon dcfjksd cfsj ok ok

‘আন্দোলনের মাধ্যমেই আ.লীগ সরকারকে সরাতে হবে’

 bd finnce

বিডি ফিন্যান্সের পর্ষদ সভা ২৭ জুলাই – Corporate Sangbad

 alia ranbir wedding

Only 45 People Invited, Krishna Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow Decks Up

 wm six dofa Edit

ঐতিহাসিক ৬ দফা দিবস আজ

 paint

Home Decor: বাড়িকে নিজে হাতে রাঙিয়ে তুলুন স্বপ্নের রঙে, কঠিন কিছু নয়, মেনে চলুন সহজ কয়েকটা নিয়ম

 wm Photo Branding 1 98

করোনায় কর্মহীন-হতদরিদ্র ১৭২৭ জন পেলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উপহার

 received 1168890450680513

শেভরণের প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকীতে ৫ শত এতিমদের খাবার বিতরণ

 wm belarush1

বেলারুশের বিরোধীদলীয় নেতার স্বামীর ১৮ বছরের জেল

 wm jobinews

জবি নীলদলের সভাপতি আব্দুল্লাহ, সম্পাদক মোমিন