Australia retain Women’s Ashes despite Nat Sciver-Brunt century | Cricket News

জুলাই ১৭, ২০২৩ ১২:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: In a thrilling contest at Southampton, Australia secured a remarkable three-run victory over England in the second one-day international to retain the Women’s Ashes.
Despite an outstanding unbeaten century by England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, her team fell agonizingly short, reaching 279-7 in pursuit of the target of 283.
In a nail-biting final ball, Sciver-Brunt could only manage a single against Jess Jonassen, ending on 111 not out.
With this win, Australia now hold an insurmountable 8-6 points lead in the multi-format series.
The best England can achieve is an 8-8 draw by winning the third and final ODI in Taunton on Tuesday. Nevertheless, even in the event of a series draw, Australia will retain the Ashes.
The defining moment of Australia’s triumph on Sunday came in the last over of their innings, where Georgia Wareham smashed 26 runs off England’s Lauren Bell.
As double white-ball world champions, Australia had initially taken a commanding 6-0 lead in the series before England mounted a comeback, winning three consecutive matches.
This included victories in two of the three Twenty20s and the first ODI, leveling the series at 6-6. However, England’s quest for their first Ashes series win since 2014 remains unfulfilled after Australia’s narrow triumph in the second ODI.





