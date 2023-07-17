Australia retain Women’s Ashes despite Nat Sciver-Brunt century | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: In a thrilling contest at Southampton, Australia secured a remarkable three-run victory over England in the second one-day international to retain the Women’s Ashes .

Despite an outstanding unbeaten century by England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt , her team fell agonizingly short, reaching 279-7 in pursuit of the target of 283.

In a nail-biting final ball, Sciver-Brunt could only manage a single against Jess Jonassen, ending on 111 not out.

With this win, Australia now hold an insurmountable 8-6 points lead in the multi-format series.

The best England can achieve is an 8-8 draw by winning the third and final ODI in Taunton on Tuesday. Nevertheless, even in the event of a series draw, Australia will retain the Ashes .

The defining moment of Australia’s triumph on Sunday came in the last over of their innings, where Georgia Wareham smashed 26 runs off England’s Lauren Bell.

As double white-ball world champions, Australia had initially taken a commanding 6-0 lead in the series before England mounted a comeback, winning three consecutive matches.

This included victories in two of the three Twenty20s and the first ODI, leveling the series at 6-6. However, England’s quest for their first Ashes series win since 2014 remains unfulfilled after Australia’s narrow triumph in the second ODI.









