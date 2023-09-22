Australia unveil jersey for ICC ODI World Cup 2023. See pics | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia have officially revealed their jersey for the much-anticipated ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing a striking design that incorporates First Nations artwork crafted by Aunty Fiona Clarke, prominently displayed on the side of the jersey.With the mega tournament just around the corner, the Australian cricket team commences their preparations by kicking off a three-match ODI series against India on Friday in Mohali.

The ODI series serve as vital warm-ups for the World Cup.

Australia will kick off their World Cup journey on October 8 against India in Chennai with Pat Cummins leading an experienced 15-player squad looking to add a historic sixth title to their name.

“Here it is! Our 2023 Men’s World Cup kit ready for action in India,” Cricket Australia wrote on their social media handle.

Australia World Cup Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc