Australia World Cup Squad: Australia name provisional squad for ICC World Cup, include injured quartet | Cricket News

Australia announced their provisional 15-member squad on Tuesday for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, including the injured quartet of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc.
The five-time champions will sweat over the fitness of their four key players while building up to their opening match of the World Cup against hosts India in Chennai on October 8.
Cricket Australia are expected to submit the final squad to the ICC by September 28.Cummins is in the process of recuperating from a hand fracture, whereas Smith is dealing with a wrist injury, Maxwell has an ankle issue and Starc is sidelined due to a groin injury. All four are not part of Australia’s ongoing ODI series in South Africa.
George Bailey, Australia’s chief selector, expressed optimism about the quartet’s recovery, suggesting that they may even participate in three-match ODI series against India later this month.
“All are well placed to come back online in the coming weeks and potentially for selection in the upcoming series against India,” Bailey said.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
