শুক্রবার , ৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৬শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Australia’s Tom Straker breaks Kagiso Rabada’s U-19 World Cup record | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৯, ২০২৪ ১০:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1707453230 photo



msid 107543469,imgsize 35002

NEW DELHI: Australian pacer Tom Straker etched his name in the ICC Under-19 World Cup record books, breaking Kagiso Rabada‘s record for the best bowling figures in the semi-final or final of the tournament.
Straker’s outstanding performance played a pivotal role in Australia‘s nail-biting victory over Pakistan in a thrilling semi-final encounter.

Straker’s match-winning spell in the first innings dismantled Pakistan’s top order and later cleaned up the tail, restricting them to a total of 179.

His exceptional figures of 6/24 surpassed Rabada’s record set of 6/25 in the 2014 semi-final.
“Charlie Anderson is obviously a quality fast bowler and really tough to leave. On the other side, Tom Straker bowled unbelievably today and yeah, I thought he was brilliant,” remarked Australia captain Hugh Weibgen, acknowledging Straker’s outstanding contribution.
The semi-final encounter witnessed a nerve-racking battle, with Pakistan’s Ali Raza wreaking havoc on the Aussie batters with a four-wicket haul. However, Australia managed to clinch victory by just one wicket in a low-scoring 50-over match, despite the spirited fight from Pakistan’s bowlers.
After a solid start by Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas, Pakistan’s Ali Raza responded with crucial breakthroughs, setting the stage for an enthralling chase. Weibgen praised the team’s fighting spirit and highlighted contributions from various players, including 17-year-old Oli Peake, who exhibited remarkable maturity.
Raza’s double-wicket final over intensified the drama, bringing Pakistan within striking distance of a final berth. However, Australia’s MacMillan maintained his composure, guiding the team through the tense final over.
“[I was] ever in doubt. Had full faith in Vids (Vidler) and Raf to get the job done. A lot of emotions, to be honest. I was quite nervous. I still don’t know really what happened, but it was awesome,” expressed the skipper, reflecting on the nerve-wracking finish.
With this hard-fought victory, Australia secure a spot in the U-19 World Cup final, where they will face defending champions India at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
(With inputs from ANI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1707453230 photo
Australia’s Tom Straker breaks Kagiso Rabada’s U-19 World Cup record | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
aditya dhar yami gautam 2024 02 34cf4f458d6c7cae15b767c173a9949f
Aditya Dhar Says Govt Doesn’t Need Article 370 to Win 2024 Election: ‘They Made Ram Mandir…’ | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Train Accident 600 x 600 FINAL 750x563 1
জুরাইনে ট্রেনে কাটা পড়ে অজ্ঞাত ব্যক্তি নিহত
বাংলাদেশ
1707424307 photo
Paris Olympics will be challenging, need to be smarter: PV Sindhu | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
db detention 20230520154325.webp

উচ্ছৃঙ্খল জীবনে অভ্যস্ত হয়ে পড়েছেন গায়ক নোবেল : ডিবি

 wm Noufel 4 April 2022

‘বর্তমান প্রজন্মের শিক্ষার উপর নির্ভর করছে দেশের ভবিষ্যৎ’

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Pregnency Back Pain

সন্তান জন্মের পর ব্যাকপেইন কীভাবে দূর হবে?

 Babli

গরু চুরির মামলায় বহিস্কৃত ছাত্রলীগ নেত্রী বাবলীসহ ৭ জনের বিরুদ্ধে চার্জশিট – Corporate Sangbad

 wm CTG Burn 1 12 July 20223

ছোট বোনকে বাঁচাতে প্রাণ দিল বড় ৩ বোন

 samantha akkineni

Know All About The Actress Who Announced Separation From Naga Chaitanya

 AYAT

৬ টুকরো করা আয়াতের খণ্ডিত পা দুটি উদ্ধার – Corporate Sangbad

 modi 10

PM Modi Takes Dig at SP Over Kanpur Businessman Raid

 received 511076250640720

আনোয়ারায় বালুবাহী ট্রাকের দখলে সড়ক, অতিষ্ঠ পথচারী

 wm South Africa

দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় জুমা সমর্থকদের দাঙ্গায় নিহতের সংখ্যা বেড়ে ৭২