বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৪শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men’s 3000m steeplechase final at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৮, ২০২৪ ২:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men’s 3000m steeplechase final at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: India’s Avinash Sable couldn’t maintain the speed required to compete with the world’s elite in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. The 29-year-old finished the race in 11th place, recording a time of 8 minutes 14.18 seconds.
Despite briefly taking the lead during the thrilling contest, Sable was unable to improve upon his recent performance at the Paris Diamond League, where he had set a new national record with a time of 8:09.91 seconds, PTI reported.
Sable has dedicated a significant portion of his time to training in foreign countries, with the goal of being well-prepared for the Paris Games. His training has been made possible through financial support provided by the government.

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco defended his title, recording his season’s best time of 8:06.05. Kenneth Rooks of the USA (8:06.41) took silver, while Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya (8:06.47) claimed bronze.
World record holder Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia did not finish the race after falling on the track near the end.
Meanwhile, triple jumpers Praveen Chitravel and Abdulla Aboobacker missed out on the finals after disappointing performances of 16.25m and 16.49m, respectively. Chitravel placed 27th, while Aboobacker finished 21st out of 32 competitors.
Chitravel holds the national record of 17.37m, and Aboobacker has a personal best of 17.19m. To advance to the final, athletes needed to jump 17.10m or be among the 12 best performers.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

সুপ্রিম কোর্টের বিচার কার্যক্রম স্থগিত – Corporate Sangbad
সুপ্রিম কোর্টের বিচার কার্যক্রম স্থগিত – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে প্রস্তুত যুক্তরাষ্ট্র
অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের সঙ্গে কাজ করতে প্রস্তুত যুক্তরাষ্ট্র
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Jaya Bachchan Once Lost Cool at Arshad Warsi; He Recalls, ‘She Said, Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’
Jaya Bachchan Once Lost Cool at Arshad Warsi; He Recalls, ‘She Said, Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men’s 3000m steeplechase final at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men’s 3000m steeplechase final at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
নাগরপুরে বাজার তদারকি ও যানজট নিরসনে চেয়ারম্যান কুদরত আলীর মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

নাগরপুরে বাজার তদারকি ও যানজট নিরসনে চেয়ারম্যান কুদরত আলীর মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 250 the new 200: How old patterns have been turned upside down in IPL 2024 | Cricket News

250 the new 200: How old patterns have been turned upside down in IPL 2024 | Cricket News

 ওড়িশী নৃত্য কর্মশালা: সনদ পেলেন ১২০ জন

ওড়িশী নৃত্য কর্মশালা: সনদ পেলেন ১২০ জন

 মোদি সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে অনাস্থা প্রস্তাব, আলোচনা ৮-১০ আগস্ট

মোদি সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে অনাস্থা প্রস্তাব, আলোচনা ৮-১০ আগস্ট

 One-off Test, Day 3: Peerless Shafali Verma leads India fightback with another fifty after England enforce follow-on | Cricket News

One-off Test, Day 3: Peerless Shafali Verma leads India fightback with another fifty after England enforce follow-on | Cricket News

 সাড়ে ৬ মাসে করোনা শনাক্তের হার সর্বনিম্ন

সাড়ে ৬ মাসে করোনা শনাক্তের হার সর্বনিম্ন

 রিপাবলিক ইন্স্যুরেন্সের বোনাস শেয়ার বিওতে প্রেরণ – Corporate Sangbad

রিপাবলিক ইন্স্যুরেন্সের বোনাস শেয়ার বিওতে প্রেরণ – Corporate Sangbad

 আফগানিস্তানে মসজিদে আত্মঘাতী হামলায় নিহত কমপক্ষে ৫০

আফগানিস্তানে মসজিদে আত্মঘাতী হামলায় নিহত কমপক্ষে ৫০

 When Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Chose Randeep Hooda and Akshay Kumar for His Biopic

When Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Chose Randeep Hooda and Akshay Kumar for His Biopic

 টাঙ্গাইলের এলেঙ্গায় বিদ্যুৎপৃষ্ট হয়ে রঙ মিস্ত্রির মৃত্যু

টাঙ্গাইলের এলেঙ্গায় বিদ্যুৎপৃষ্ট হয়ে রঙ মিস্ত্রির মৃত্যু