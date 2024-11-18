Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli as second highest run getter in T20 Internationals

Babar Azam (X Photo – PCB)

Despite Pakistan’s recent ODI series victory, Australia dominated the T20I series, resulting in a whitewash for Pakistan. However, Pakistani fans found a reason to celebrate as Babar Azam, during the final T20I, achieved a significant personal milestone.

Babar Azam surpassed Virat Kohli to secure the second position on the all-time highest run-scorers list in T20 Internationals.

In the final match, Babar Azam anchored the Pakistan innings with a well-constructed 41 runs off 28 balls, studded with four boundaries.

Despite Babar Azam’s efforts, Pakistan’s batting faltered, with other batsmen struggling to make substantial contributions. Pakistan was eventually bowled out for a paltry 117 runs in 18.1 overs.

Babar Azam’s 41-run knock propelled his total runs in T20 Internationals to 4192, surpassing Virat Kohli’s tally of 4188 runs.

Currently, Babar Azam is closing in on the top spot, merely 40 runs shy of surpassing Rohit Sharma’s record of 4231 runs in T20 Internationals.

Marcus Stoinis led Australia’s run chase, blasting 61 not out off 27 balls, as the hosts cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, completing a 3-0 series sweep.