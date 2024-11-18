সোমবার , ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli as second highest run getter in T20 Internationals

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৪ ১০:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli as second highest run getter in T20 Internationals


Babar Azam (X Photo – PCB)

Despite Pakistan’s recent ODI series victory, Australia dominated the T20I series, resulting in a whitewash for Pakistan. However, Pakistani fans found a reason to celebrate as Babar Azam, during the final T20I, achieved a significant personal milestone.
Babar Azam surpassed Virat Kohli to secure the second position on the all-time highest run-scorers list in T20 Internationals.
In the final match, Babar Azam anchored the Pakistan innings with a well-constructed 41 runs off 28 balls, studded with four boundaries.
Despite Babar Azam’s efforts, Pakistan’s batting faltered, with other batsmen struggling to make substantial contributions. Pakistan was eventually bowled out for a paltry 117 runs in 18.1 overs.

Babar Azam’s 41-run knock propelled his total runs in T20 Internationals to 4192, surpassing Virat Kohli’s tally of 4188 runs.
Currently, Babar Azam is closing in on the top spot, merely 40 runs shy of surpassing Rohit Sharma’s record of 4231 runs in T20 Internationals.
Marcus Stoinis led Australia’s run chase, blasting 61 not out off 27 balls, as the hosts cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan, completing a 3-0 series sweep.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Shekhar Ravjiani Says He ‘Lost’ His Voice Two Years Ago: ‘I Was Destroyed…’
Shekhar Ravjiani Says He ‘Lost’ His Voice Two Years Ago: ‘I Was Destroyed…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সকালে খালিপেটে কিশমিশ খেলেই অঙ্গে অঙ্গে বিশাল শক্তি! ভিটামিন, খনিজের ঠিকানা
সকালে খালিপেটে কিশমিশ খেলেই অঙ্গে অঙ্গে বিশাল শক্তি! ভিটামিন, খনিজের ঠিকানা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুবির প্রত্নতত্ত্ব বিভাগের অ্যালামনাই এসোসিয়েশনের আহ্বায়ক কমিটি গঠিত
কুবির প্রত্নতত্ত্ব বিভাগের অ্যালামনাই এসোসিয়েশনের আহ্বায়ক কমিটি গঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Cyclonic Circulation Over Bangladesh: ঝপঝপ করে পড়ছে তাপমাত্রা, বাংলায় নেই বৃষ্টির অশনি, শীতের হাওয়া করবে মেগা খেলা, টপটপ পারদ পতনের হুঙ্কার
Cyclonic Circulation Over Bangladesh: ঝপঝপ করে পড়ছে তাপমাত্রা, বাংলায় নেই বৃষ্টির অশনি, শীতের হাওয়া করবে মেগা খেলা, টপটপ পারদ পতনের হুঙ্কার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Watch: Virat Kohli’s ‘one percent chance’ theory goes viral after RCB’s win over CSK | Cricket News

Watch: Virat Kohli’s ‘one percent chance’ theory goes viral after RCB’s win over CSK | Cricket News

 বলুন তো মোবাইল নম্বরে কেন ১০টা ডিজিট থাকে? এর পিছনে রয়েছে এক অবাক করা কারণ

বলুন তো মোবাইল নম্বরে কেন ১০টা ডিজিট থাকে? এর পিছনে রয়েছে এক অবাক করা কারণ

 আফগানিস্তান বিষয়ে জাতিসংঘ নিরাপত্তা পরিষদের বৈঠক আহ্বান

আফগানিস্তান বিষয়ে জাতিসংঘ নিরাপত্তা পরিষদের বৈঠক আহ্বান

 আলেশা মার্টের সব সম্পত্তি ফ্রিজের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad

আলেশা মার্টের সব সম্পত্তি ফ্রিজের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 Smartphone Charging: যে কোনও চার্জারে স্মার্টফোন চার্জ করছেন? জেনে নিন কী কী সমস্যা হতে পারে

Smartphone Charging: যে কোনও চার্জারে স্মার্টফোন চার্জ করছেন? জেনে নিন কী কী সমস্যা হতে পারে

 চতুর্থবারের মতো অনুষ্ঠিত হলো বাংলাদেশ ইনোভেশন অ্যাওয়ার্ড

চতুর্থবারের মতো অনুষ্ঠিত হলো বাংলাদেশ ইনোভেশন অ্যাওয়ার্ড

 রমজানে দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ে ষড়যন্ত্র করছে বিএনপি-জামাত: শেখ পরশ

রমজানে দ্রব্যমূল্য নিয়ে ষড়যন্ত্র করছে বিএনপি-জামাত: শেখ পরশ

 বিশ্বকে জলবায়ু অভিবাসীদের দায়িত্ব ভাগ করে নিতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

বিশ্বকে জলবায়ু অভিবাসীদের দায়িত্ব ভাগ করে নিতে হবে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 Peace Offering? In ‘Subtle’ Message, Congress Asks G23 Leaders to Stay Aboard

Peace Offering? In ‘Subtle’ Message, Congress Asks G23 Leaders to Stay Aboard

 à¦à¦²à¦¾à¦à¦¿à¦ªà¦¾à§ à§§ à¦¸à¦¨à§à¦¤à¦¾à¦¨à§à¦° à¦à¦¨à¦¨à§à¦à§ à¦®à¦§à§à¦¯à¦¯à§à¦à§à§ à¦à¦¾à§à¦¦à¦¾à§ à¦®à¦¾à¦°à¦§à¦° à¦¹à¦¾à¦¸à¦ªà¦¾à¦¤à¦¾à¦²à§ à¦­à¦°à§à¦¤à¦¿

à¦à¦²à¦¾à¦à¦¿à¦ªà¦¾à§ à§§ à¦¸à¦¨à§à¦¤à¦¾à¦¨à§à¦° à¦à¦¨à¦¨à§à¦à§ à¦®à¦§à§à¦¯à¦¯à§à¦à§à§ à¦à¦¾à§à¦¦à¦¾à§ à¦®à¦¾à¦°à¦§à¦° à¦¹à¦¾à¦¸à¦ªà¦¾à¦¤à¦¾à¦²à§ à¦­à¦°à§à¦¤à¦¿