Ball boy over the moon as Jonty Rhodes applauds his stunning catch behind the fence. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a delightful and heartwarming incident, a ball boy got the applause from none other than fielding great Jonty Rhodes during the IPL clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana on Sunday.As the ball boy took a superb catch behind the third-man fence, Rhodes alongside the on-air commentators was quick to praise the special effort from the young talent.The incident took place in the third over of Lucknow’s chase when Marcus Stoinis executed an upper-cut off Vaibhav Arora to perfection. As there was no KKR fielder at the fence, the ball boy, who was sitting on the sidelines, instantly got up and moved towards the ball. He then superbly judged the ball, got under it and completed the catch effortlessly.Soon after completing a fine catch, the boy found an admirer in Rhodes as he lauded the catch from the dug-out.On seeing himself at the giant screen and Rhodes applause following him, the boy was over the moon, in a moment of a lifetime incident.

Earlier, Sunil Narine continued his explosive run this season with a blistering 81 off 38 balls, propelling KKR to 235 for six against the hosts.

Proving his worth with the willow once again, the West Indian went on a six-hitting spree, blasting seven maximums and six fours.

The in-form Narine, who was dropped twice in the space of two balls, smoked five boundaries in five balls, setting the tone for the KKR innings.