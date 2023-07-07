শুক্রবার , ৭ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২৩শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Bangladesh name Liton Das captain after Tamim Iqbal resignation | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৭, ২০২৩ ৩:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1688722655 photo


NEW DELHI: Liton Das was named Bangladesh captain on Friday for the remainder of their one-day international series against Afghanistan, following the shock resignation of veteran opener Tamim Iqbal.
Liton, who led Bangladesh to a record 546-run win in the one-off Test match against Afghanistan in June, said the team was focused on the future as they seek to level the series on Saturday.

“It is difficult to say whether we will miss him. If I am injured today, the team will not miss me,” Liton told reporters.

“Going forward, newcomers will keep coming. Someday we will also go,” he added. “Since he is not there, we should not talk much about that topic.”
Tamim broke down crying while announcing his immediate retirement from international cricket on Thursday, the day after he led Bangladesh in a 17-run defeat in the rain-hit first match of the series.
His emotional press conference in Chittagong followed scathing criticism from Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hassan, who called Tamim’s professionalism into question for playing the match despite admitting he was not 100 percent fit.
Liton admitted that Tamim’s decision took the team by surprise.
“None of us could realise this decision was coming,” he said.
“He gave the Bangladesh team a lot for so many years and led the team. I and all our teammates respect his decision,” he said.
The third and final match of the series will also be held in Chittagong on July 11.
Bangladesh won both its prior ODI series at home against Afghanistan by a 2-1 margin.
Afghanistan conclude their tour with two Twenty20 matches in Sylhet on July 14 and 16.
(With agencies inputs)

cricket match





ইবির হল খুলেছে, ফিরছেন শিক্ষার্থীরা
চট্টগ্রামে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় দুই ভাই নিহত
