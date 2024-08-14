Bangladesh Tests: Fight between Arshdeep and Khaleel as Bumrah could be rested | Cricket News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah , the pace spearhead of the Indian cricket team, is likely to return for the upcoming three-Test series against New Zealand, which is set to commence on October 16.

The talented bowler has been on a well-earned break following India’s triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup. However, it is anticipated that Bumrah might continue his rest period during the two Tests against Bangladesh scheduled for September.

According to reliable sources, the Indian team management and selectors are keen on introducing more variety into the pace attack.As a result, they are considering the inclusion of a left-arm seam and swing bowler to complement the existing pool of pacers who are competing for a spot in the Test squad.

When it comes to exposure and experience, the selectors have two options: Arshdeep Singh , who is a regular in the T20 format, and Khaleel Ahmed , who, despite being injury-prone and somewhat inconsistent, is highly regarded in certain circles.

“In case of Bumrah, he knows his body the best and it will be up to him if he wants to play in the Tests against Bangladesh. The team management and selectors are very clear that India needs a 120 per cent fit Jasprit Bumrah for all five Tests against Australia Down Under. Before that, there is New Zealand in India, where he will probably play and get ready for the sterner tests,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Arshdeep’s foray into the realm of red ball cricket was a deliberate move, orchestrated by none other than Rahul Dravid himself. In line with this plan, the young bowler was dispatched to Kent the previous year to gain valuable experience by participating in County matches.

Among the contenders, Khaleel has shown significant progress in his bowling skills. However, he is prone to occasional bouts of inconsistency. Yash Dayal, another left-arm seamer, is also in the running, but he currently trails both Khaleel and Arshdeep in this competition for a spot in the team.

Ajay Ratra in line to become North Zone national selector

Salil Ankola’s term has officially ended, and he has been informed that the selection meeting for the Sri Lanka tour was his last.

Former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra, who once scored a Test century in the West Indies, is the front-runner to fill the fifth spot, traditionally reserved for a North Zone candidate.

This position became vacant after former chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma was dismissed following a sting operation by a private channel.

Ratra, along with Ajay Mehra, Shakti Singh, and RS Sodhi, has been interviewed by the CAC for the position.

At 42, Ratra, who is also part of the coaching pool at the NCA, is currently in Australia with the India A women’s team as a member of the support staff for their limited-overs tour. His appointment is expected to be formally confirmed upon his return.









