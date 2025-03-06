Bangladesh veteran Mushfiqur Rahim retires from ODI cricket | Cricket News

Mushfiqur Rahim (Getty Images)

Bangladesh ‘s veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has bid adieu to the ODI format after his team crashed out of the ICC Champions Trophy at the group stage.

Announcing his decision in an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 37-year-old Mushfiqur said: “I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty.”

“The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny…Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years.”

Mushfiqur stands as one of the most experienced and successful cricketers to represent Bangladesh. His ODI journey began in August 2006, when he made his debut against Zimbabwe in Harare.

After nineteen years of serving the country in top-flight cricket, Mushfiqur concluded his ODI career with impressive figures of 7,795 runs across 274 matches at an average of 36.42, with 9 centuries and 49 half-centuries.

Those statistics put him at number two in the list of Bangladesh’s most successful batters, behind former opener Tamim Iqbal who scored 8,357 runs. As a wicketkeeper, Mushfiqur took 243 catches and effected 56 stumpings.