বুধবার , ২৪ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১০ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Bangladesh’s Maruf Mridha reprimanded for using abusive language against India in U-19 World Cup | Cricket News

জানুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৪ ১:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Bangladesh bowler Maruf Mridha faced a reprimand from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday for using “abusive language” during the U-19 World Cup match against India last Saturday.
The ICC found Mridha in violation of Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. This article pertains to “using language, actions, or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”
As a consequence of this breach, one demerit point has been added to Mridha’s disciplinary record.Notably, this marks his first offence within a 24-month period, according to the ICC’s press release. Demerit points serve as a mechanism to address player misconduct and repeated offences can lead to more severe penalties.
Mridha displayed aggressive behavior after dismissing a batter during the 44th over of India’s innings. He pointed aggressively towards the changing room twice, providing a send-off to the departing player.
This incident led to Mridha breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, specifically Article 2.5.
Acknowledging the offence, Mridha admitted to the misconduct and accepted the sanction proposed by Shaid Wadvalla, a member of the international panel of ICC match referees. Consequently, no formal hearing was deemed necessary.
Despite Mridha’s impressive individual performance, claiming 5/43 in 8 overs, Bangladesh faced defeat in the match against India. After restricting India to 251/7 in 50 overs, Bangladesh was bowled out for 167 in 45.5 overs, resulting in an 84-run victory for India.
The on-field umpires, Donovan Koch and Nigel Duguid, along with the third umpire Allahudien Paleker and fourth umpire Langton Rusere, were responsible for leveling the charge against Mridha.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
(With PTI inputs)





