‘Batting on Aussie soil … ‘: Dhruv Jurel on ‘first time’ challenge Down Under | Cricket News

Dhruv Jurel (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Dhruv Jurel proved to be a reliable asset for India in the second game against Australia A in Melbourne, scoring crucial 80 and 68-run knocks after coming in with India struggling at 11/4 in the first innings and 44/4 in the second. Although India A eventually lost by six wickets, Jurel’s fighting spirit earned widespread praise.

Jurel recently took to social media to share his excitement about his first-time batting experience on Australian soil.

He conveyed his enjoyment of the experience and his eagerness to keep growing and contributing to the team.

“Enjoyable first time batting on Aussie soil. Looking forward to learning and contributing more!” Jurel wrote.

In his three Tests for India, Jurel has scored 190 runs across four innings at an impressive average of 63.33, with a top score of 90.

In first-class cricket, the talented young batsman has scored 1,223 runs in 21 matches at an average of 48.92, with one century and nine fifties, his highest score being 249.

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22 with the first Test in Perth.

The second Test, a day-night affair, will be held at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Brisbane’s Gabba will host the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test is scheduled for December 26 to 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, while the fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.