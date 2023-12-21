 Buy cheap website traffic
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
  খেলাধুলা

BBL: Tom Curran faces four-match ban in BBL following altercation with umpire | Cricket News

ডিসেম্বর ২১, ২০২৩ ৪:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: England’s fast-bowling all-rounder, Tom Curran, has been slapped with a four-match ban in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) after a pre-match incident involving an umpire before Sydney Sixers‘ match against Hobart Hurricanes.
Cricket Australia charged Curran with a Level 3 offense under the Code of Conduct, citing his conduct during a practice run-up.
The incident occurred when Curran ran onto part of the pitch despite a verbal instruction from the umpire not to do so.The umpire gestured for Curran to move away from the pitch, but Curran, in response, attempted to run at pace towards the umpire, who sidestepped to avoid a collision.
The Match Referee subsequently charged Curran with intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire under Article 2.17 of the Code of Conduct.

After the game, the Match Referee handed Curran a penalty of four suspension points, translating to a four-match ban in the BBL.
In response to the verdict, Sydney Sixers have expressed their disagreement, announcing their intention to file an appeal against the decision.
Rachael Haynes, Head of Sydney Sixers, stated, “Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision. We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field.”
(With inputs from IANS)





