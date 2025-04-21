Advertise here
সোমবার , ২১ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

BCCI central contracts: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan return; promotion for Rishabh Pant | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২১, ২০২৫ ১২:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
BENGALURU, INDIA – APRIL 18: Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings looks on during the 2025 IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 18, 2025, in Bengaluru, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan have been awarded central contracts by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian cricket board has announced the annual player contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2024-25 season (October 1st, 2024, to September 30th, 2025) on Monday.
Iyer has been awarded a Grade B contract, whereas Ishan has been given a Grade C contract. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been promoted to Grade A.

Iyer was dropped last season for allegedly ignoring domestic cricket for IPL. Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. dropped for the same reason, also made a comeback in category C, which is worth Rs one crore annually.
Rishabh Pant, who was demoted to group B during the 2023-24 season as he didn’t due to his recovery from a life-threatening accident, is back in A category in place of the retired Ravichandran Ashwin. Category A comes with a retainership of Rs five crore annually.
Who’s that IPL player?
Category C features the maximum number of players, 19 in all, with four new entrants in Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
BCCI central contracts list:
Grade A+
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah. Ravindra Jadeja
Grade A
Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant
Grade B
Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer
Grade C
Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Akash Deep, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, points table and IPL live score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Don't miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange Cap and IPL Purple cap.





Source link

