BCCI forms Working Group for 2023 ODI World Cup | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Swinging into preparatory mode to host the for the 2023 ODI World Cup which is just about a couple of months away now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) has formed two sub-committees- a Working Group, comprising of its five office-bearers, and an ‘Infrastructure and Subsidy Committee’ to conduct the mega tournament.

In a communication (TOI has a copy) to state associations on Tuesday by BCCI secretary Jay Shah , each member of the Working Group will oversee two-three venues. Board president Roger Binny will oversee Ahmedabad & Chennai, Shah will take care of Delhi & Dharamsala, treasurer Ashish Shelar will be responsible for Pune, Lucknow & Guwahati, vice-president Rajeev Shukla will oversee Hyderabad & Bengaluru, while Devajit Saikia will look after Mumbai, Kolkata & Trivandrum.

The ‘Infrastructure and Subsidy Committee’ includes, apart from the office-bearers, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal , former treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary , ex-Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia & KSCA secretary A Shankar.

Announcing the formation of the WC committees, Shah wrote: “As per the discussions held during the Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 27 in Ahmedabad, it was resolved that the office-bearers would form two sub-committees for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. I am pleased to inform you that the office-bearers of the BCCI have convened and finalized the composition of the two sub-committees.”

Meeting of WC hosting associations on July 27 in Delhi

The BCCI has decided to convene a meeting of the 10 2023 ODI World Cup hosting associations in Delhi on July 27. This will be the second meeting of the staging associations, after the first one was held in Mumbai on June 26, a day before the World Cup schedule was announced.

In a communication (this paper has a copy) to state associations on Tuesday, Jay Shah wrote: “It was great meeting you in Mumbai recently to discuss various issues concerning the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India this year. I feel it will be in the interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup staging associations on July 27 at 3pm in Delhi.”