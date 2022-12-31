BCCI to take over Rishabh Pant’s ligament treatment | Cricket News

Watch: When Rishabh Pant’s car hit divider at high speed

NEW DELHI: Friday morning’s accident has left Rishabh Pant ’s return to play for India in doubt. While he has survived major injuries, the Indian cricket board ( BCCI ) is worried about the ligament tear on his right knee.TOI has learnt that BCCI’s panel of doctors have had a meeting with doctors treating Pant in Dehradun and it has been decided that the treatment on his ligament will only be treated by BCCI’s medical team.“It has been conveyed to Pant’s family members and doctors in Dehradun that his ligament treatment will be overseen by BCCI. Pant will be discharged from Dehradun hospital after staying observation. After that, he will be assessed by BCCI’s doctors in Mumbai and further treatment will be decided. It could happen abroad as well,” a BCCI source told TOI on Friday evening.

Pant’s injury could impact India’s chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final later in the year. India’s four-Test series against Australia at home next week holds the key. Pant has been a crucial cog having turned the course of Test matches for India in the last two years.

“The team management had already decided that he would not have played any of the T20Is or ODIs against the touring Sri Lanka and New Zealand teams over the next month. He was supposed to reach National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Jan 6 for strengthening his knee. He was told that he was needed fit for the Australia series and then the subsequent ODI series before the IPL. He was already carrying the niggle. The accident may have aggravated it,” the source added.

BCCI will first assess the grade of the injury and decide on the course of treatment. Pant and Indian fans will have their fingers crossed that he recovers in time for the Australia series and the IPL. But that would look like a miracle.