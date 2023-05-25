BCCI unveils Team India’s new training kit ahead of World Test Championship final | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Team India on Thursday revealed their new training kit as they kick-started their preparations for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in England.The training kit showcases a fresh design and incorporates the branding of the team’s new sponsors.Earlier this week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Adidas had been signed as the new kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team.

BCCI on Thursday posted a tweet, saying, “Unveiling #TeamIndia’s new training kit Also, kickstarting our preparations for the #WTCFinal”

The top two ranked Test sides will fight it out in the marquee final at The Oval with neither team enjoying a particularly good record at the venue.

India, who finished runners-up in 2021, will be aiming to win their first ICC trophy in 10 years.

With India set to face Australia in the WTC final at the Oval from June 7-11, the Indian players will be heading to the UK in two to three departures in total.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj were among the first batch of Indians players who left for London in the early hours of Tuesday.

Spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel and all-rounder Shardul Thakur as well as the team’s support staff led by Rahul Dravid also left for London.

The two other players who completed the first list of seven cricketers were pacers Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

The seven players, who stayed back in India for the IPL playoffs, included skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, K S Bharat and Ajinkya Rahane.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who is currently playing County cricket in England, and will join the squad in London.