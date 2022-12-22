বৃহস্পতিবার , ২২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ৮ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ben Stokes, Cameron Green set to be available for entire IPL 2023 | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২২, ২০২২ ১১:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1671731982 photo


MUMBAI: In a good news for franchises and their fans in India, top English and Australian stars like Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Sam Curran are set to be available for almost the entire duration of IPL 2023.
As per a communication (TOI has a copy) sent by the BCCI to the 10 franchises on Thursday, just a day ahead of the IPL mini-auction on Friday in Kochi, the English and Australian cricket boards have confirmed that their players are available for the entire duration of the IPL.
“Full availability. Players selected for ODI series against Afghanistan will be available from March 30. Players playing final of the Sheffield Shield to be available from March 28,” reads the communication regarding Cricket Australia. “Full availability,” reads the communication regarding England players’ participation in IPL.
Cricket South Africa and Cricket West Indies have confirmed the “full availability” of their players, with their players set to report to IPL franchises on March 29. Sri Lanka Cricket has informed that its players will be available for the IPL after April 8.
New Zealand Cricket too has confirmed that its players will be fully available for the IPL, while Afghanistan has said that its players who will be selected for the ODI series against Australia, will be available from March 30.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board has informed that its players who will be selected for the series against Ireland will be available for the IPL only from April 8 to May 1.
Likewise, the players from Ireland will not be available for the IPL from May 5-15. Cricket Zimbabwe has informed that its players are “fully available” for IPL 2023.
The IPL is likely to start on March 31/April 1.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm art of anokh somuddur
আনখ সমুদ্দুরের জীবনবোধের চিত্রকর্ম নিয়ে প্রদর্শনী চিত্রভাষায়
বাংলাদেশ
1671731982 photo
Ben Stokes, Cameron Green set to be available for entire IPL 2023 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
GREEN CHRISTMAS
এই ক্রিসমাসকে ‘ইকো ফ্রেন্ডলি ‘ করে তুলতে আপনার জন্য রইল চমৎকার কিছু আইডিয়া – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
rrr 2
SRK-Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan Stuns All; RRR Song Naatu Naatu Shortlisted For Oscars 2023
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - প্রযুক্তি

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - প্রযুক্তি

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm KSRM PIC 12 12 2021

চট্টগ্রামে গলফ টুর্নামেন্ট অনুষ্ঠিত

 received 1113201799573353

সাফ চ্যাম্পিয়নশিপ জয়ী নারীদের শুভেচ্ছায় রাজপথে সাংবাদিকতার ব্যতিক্রমী ক্লাস

 wm ssc exam pic as3 750x563 1

এসএসসি আগস্টে

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

বরিশালে গণপূর্তের ১৭ একর জমি বেদখল

 mushroom

শীতের বিকেলের মুখরোচক স্ন্যাক্স প্যান ফ্রায়েড মাশরুম

 gujob ecommerce ecommerce barta

গুজব-অপপ্রচার রোধে এক লাখ অনলাইন এক্টিভিস্ট নিয়ে টিম গঠন করছে আওয়ামী লীগ

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

দেশত্যাগের চেষ্টায় মুরাদ

 gsp finance

জিএসপি ফাইন্যন্সের ১ম ও ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 FB IMG 1653893708640

ই-ক্যাব নির্বাচনে ‘অগ্রগামী’ প্যানেলের পাশে চট্টগ্রামের ব্যবসায়ীরা

 WhatisNATO

ন্যাটো কী এবং কখন কাজ করে