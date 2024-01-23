মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৯ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ben Stokes looks like greyhound, he’s good to go for Test series: Brendon McCullum | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৩, ২০২৪ ১:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1705952230 photo



msid 107061583,imgsize 36828

HYDERABAD: Captain Ben Stokes is like a “greyhound” and he is “good to go” for the five-match Test series against India beginning here on Thursday, England coach Brendon McCullum said on Monday.
The 32-year-old Stokes underwent surgery in November last for his long-standing left-knee problem.”He (Stokes) looks like a greyhound. He’s put the work in, everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal,” said McCullum.
England arrived in India on Sunday and trained for the first time at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday.
Stokes had trained with the squad during their camp in Abu Dhabi last week, but did not bowl. He is unlikely to bowl in the Test series also.
“I’ve seen him running around and I think he’s good to go. We’ll obviously make that call as late as what we need to. But he’s put all the work in, and we’ll just have to wait and see,” McCullum was quoted as saying by BBC.
England have reached here without batter Harry Brook, who has returned to the UK for personal reasons. Dan Lawrence has been named as his replacement though Brook could return for this tour that lasts until March.
Uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir could not accompany the team due to visa delay, and remained in Abu Dhabi.
“The time that Bash (Bashir) had with the squad over in Abu Dhabi, where he fitted in seamlessly, will serve him greatly. We’ve also got a little bit of support out there for him so he’s not on his own,” McCullum said.
“We’re hoping the news will come through today that his visa has been approved, then we’ll get him to sink his teeth into this series,” he said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Police Box Bomb CTG 750x563 1
পুলিশবক্সে বোমা হামলার মামলার সাক্ষ্যগ্রহণ শুরু
বাংলাদেশ
1705952230 photo
Ben Stokes looks like greyhound, he’s good to go for Test series: Brendon McCullum | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
School Feeding Project News Photo 22 01 2024
নতুন রূপে আসছে প্রাথমিকের স্কুল ফিডিং, বাস্তবায়ন ১৫০ উপজেলায়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
7aeb1313123640ed3c85c7f5ad41b529 65ae5009c3d4d 1.webp
দেশে কোনো গাধা নেই, ছাগল বাড়ছে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
whatsapp image 2022 02 02 at 8.22.51 am 49

iPhone 13-কে সত্যিই টেক্কা দিতে পারবে Samsung Galaxy S22

 pic 5 2

সকল ক্যাডার কর্মকর্তাদের ঐক্যবদ্ধ হয়ে কাজ করার আহ্বান স্থানীয় সরকার মন্ত্রীর

 chandrakant patil

Ink Attack Pre-planned, Says Patil; 3 Held, Scribe’s Role Being Probed

 fotojet 2023 11 15t123857.488 2023 11 c26470c63198eaf2ac4b4c2f16608b7b

Kareena Kapoor Teases Karan Johar By Saying ‘It’s Raining Men’ For Him; Latter Reacts

 Phato 1

মা ও মেয়েকে গণধর্ষণ মামলায় গাইবান্ধায় ৩ জ্বিনের বাদশার যাবজ্জীবন কারাদন্ড

 Shadow Phobia

Lifestyle News Phobia: ছায়া দেখলে ভয় পান? মনে হয় মরে যাবেন? অনেকেই এই মারাত্মক রোগে ভুগছেন! জানুন

 37 1

বালু উত্তোলনের নামে ফসলী জমি কর্তন, জমি রক্ষায় আদালতে মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 1625805473 mark cousins

Cannes Documentary on Cinema Evolution Cites Five Hindi Films

 1636947451 photo

Did get confused but realized could not afford to be a bowler I never was: Yuzvendra Chahal | Cricket News

 1598975347 news18 entertainment default image1

Bengali Directors Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly Receive National Film Awards