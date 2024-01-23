Ben Stokes looks like greyhound, he’s good to go for Test series: Brendon McCullum | Cricket News







HYDERABAD: Captain Ben Stokes is like a “greyhound” and he is “good to go” for the five-match Test series against India beginning here on Thursday, England coach Brendon McCullum said on Monday.

The 32-year-old Stokes underwent surgery in November last for his long-standing left-knee problem.”He (Stokes) looks like a greyhound. He’s put the work in, everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal,” said McCullum.

England arrived in India on Sunday and trained for the first time at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Monday.

Stokes had trained with the squad during their camp in Abu Dhabi last week, but did not bowl. He is unlikely to bowl in the Test series also.

“I’ve seen him running around and I think he’s good to go. We’ll obviously make that call as late as what we need to. But he’s put all the work in, and we’ll just have to wait and see,” McCullum was quoted as saying by BBC.

England have reached here without batter Harry Brook , who has returned to the UK for personal reasons. Dan Lawrence has been named as his replacement though Brook could return for this tour that lasts until March.

Uncapped spinner Shoaib Bashir could not accompany the team due to visa delay, and remained in Abu Dhabi.

“The time that Bash (Bashir) had with the squad over in Abu Dhabi, where he fitted in seamlessly, will serve him greatly. We’ve also got a little bit of support out there for him so he’s not on his own,” McCullum said.

“We’re hoping the news will come through today that his visa has been approved, then we’ll get him to sink his teeth into this series,” he said.









Source link